Telstra’s Discounting Its NBN 100 Plan for an Entire Year

Is your current internet connection not cutting it anymore? Sick of the amount of time it takes for your PS5 games take to download, or has the congestion from everyone in your house streaming at the same time finally reached a breaking point?

Telstra may be able to help take off some of that pressure, as the provider is currently offering a monthly discount of $20 for its NBN 100 connection that lasts for the first 12 months you’re on the plan. In others, you’ll get a speedy internet connection while also saving yourself a tidy $240 – while also getting a few extra bonuses on top.

If you plan on upgrading to this plan, you’ll need to make sure your home has the correct NBN connection available first. At the moment Telstra’s NBN 100 connection is only supported by a fibre to the premises (FTTP), hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) or fibre to the curb (FTTC) connection.

You can check out Telstra’s NBN 100 plans below.

What do you get with Telstra’s NBN 100 plan?

Telstra’s Premium Speed+ plan has a typical evening speed of 100Mbps and will set you back $90 per month during the first 12 months you’re on the plan. After this discount period, you’ll be paying $110 per month. Telstra is also waiving the usual $99 connection fee.

This Telstra plan is contract-free, but if you leave the plan within your first 24 months you’ll have to pay a modem fee that’s equal to the number of months remaining in your contract and multiplied by $9. If you give this plan the flick after the 12-month discount ends, you’ll have to pay $108.

On top of all of this, Telstra will also give you three months of standard Binge for free, along with 20,000 Telstra Plus points that can be redeemed for various rewards.

What other NBN 100 plans are available?

In terms of speed, Telstra is one of the top providers within the NBN 100 tier. But when it comes to its monthly cost, it sits on the higher end of plans – even with this discount.

If you want an NBN 100 plan that’s both affordable and fast, both Spintel and Superloop have typical evening speeds of 100 Mbps and monthly prices of $74 and $74.95, respectively. Both of these monthly prices are also discount offers that last for the first six months you’re with either provider, with Spintel usually being $84.95 per month, while Superloop is $89.95 per month.

Telstra’s plan does include the free three-month Binge and Telstra Plus points as a bonus, but this might not have any relevancy to you.