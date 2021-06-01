Level Up Your Life

Teens Might Actually Watch These Sex Ed Videos From Planned Parenthood

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Published 2 hours ago: June 2, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:articles
harm reductionhuman sexualityparenthoodprevention of hivaidssex educationsexual consentsexualitysexuality and societysocial issues
Teens Might Actually Watch These Sex Ed Videos From Planned Parenthood

We know it’s important to have not just one talk about sex with our kids, but lots of micro-talks: talks about their bodies, puberty, sex, and consent, starting when they’re young and expanding upon these topics as they get older. However, even if we’re open with our kids from the very beginning, and even if they know they can come to us whenever they need to talk, there are still some questions they’re unlikely to turn to us to get answered. That’s why we need a little extra support from Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood has released a series of sex education videos called Ask the Experts in which a group of young hosts answer common questions teenagers may want to ask, but not have the nerve to ask. They tackle the topics in a nonjudgemental sort of way, using both anatomically correct terms and slang. Here is a sample of the questions they take on:

The kids use graphics to illustrate their points (including cartoon genitalia), along with a matter-of-fact tone and language to describe our bodies and reproductive systems. The result is a trusted resource you can share with them to answer their questions honestly and accurately — even as you remind them that they can always come to you if they want to know more.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.