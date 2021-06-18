Taco Ravioli Is a Thing Now if You Can’t Decide Between Italian and Mexican For Dinner

In things you didn’t know you needed, taco flavoured ravioli now exists.

Some might call this blending of Italian and Mexican cuisines a crime against nature, but it’s probably one of those things that will end up being surprisingly delicious.

Here’s what you need to know about this new Italian-Mexican hybrid.

Introducing taco flavoured ravioli

This beef taco ravioli comes courtesy of two iconic Aussie supermarket brands — Latina Fresh and Old El Paso. The ravioli is made up of Latina Fresh ravioli — a lifesaver for anyone who needs a last-minute weeknight dinner — and taco seasoning from Old El Paso, which taught us phrase: por que los nos dos?

Por que los nos dos indeed because we now have taco ravioli — the best of both worlds.

For the spice averse this ravioli features mild seasoning and will feed four amigos with each 625g packet.

Taco flavoured ravioli can be found in Woolworths supermarkets across the country amongst the other chilled Latina Fresh pasta offerings and costs $8 a pack.

It’s super easy to cook too with only 5 minutes in some boiling water required.

Taco seasoned ravioli is available for a limited time only so make sure you give it a try while you can.

The main thing that has had people online scratching their heads is how to serve this marvellous creation. Do you serve it with pasta sauce? In a taco? Both?

The packet thankfully has some suggestions. If you’re feeling more of an Italian style you can add a pasta sauce such as Latina’s tomato and garlic for an easy meal.

Alternatively, why not go a bit further and turn this into a Mexican pasta bake by adding beans, corn kernels and Italian pasta sauce. Top it with some cheese and stick it in the oven at 180C for 30 minutes.

As a fan of both cuisines please excuse me while I run to my local supermarket.