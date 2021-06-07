State of Origin 2021: When and Where to Watch the Series

Get ready sporting fans, because one of the biggest annual events in Aussie sport is around the corner. The NSW Blues will be going head-to-head with the Queensland Maroons after a shock series loss for NSW in 2020. If you’re keen to tune into the action of the 2021 State of Origin, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the 2021 State of Origin kick-off?

Game one will be played out at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (changed from the MCG as a result of COVID-19 regulations) on Wednesday, June 9 at 8:10 pm AEST.

The remainder of the matches will be:

Game II: Sunday, June 27, 7:50 pm AEST at Suncorp Stadium, QLD

at Suncorp Stadium, QLD Game III: Wednesday, July 14, 8:10 pm AEST at Stadium Australia, NSW

Where can I watch the games on the telly?

As per the NRL website, the series of games will be broadcast across Australia on the Nine Network and 9Now.

Our Kiwi pals can tune in via Sky Sport.

Can I physically attend?

As is the way of things in the middle of a pandemic, it’s worth keeping in mind that rules and accessibility to public events can change rather quickly. However, tickets to attend the games are currently available for purchase.

With regard to game one, the NRL has stated that:

First release Tickets to Game 1 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium Townsville are now exhausted. Additional Grandstand seating will be released in the coming days.

If you’re keen on getting your name on the waitlist, you can do so here.

What else is worth knowing?

Well, the pregame entertainment has been confirmed for the series – if you’re interested in that. We’ve been promised performances from Aussie darlings The Veronicas, as well as Sheppard and Lime Cordiale. They will be split between the three events.

In terms of wins, the Maroons took home the shield in 2020, with the two titles before that (2019 and 2018) going to the Blues. The Maroons won the three series prior, and every shield from 2006 through to 2013 – brutal. Before that, the split was fairly even.

Overall, QLD is in the lead with 22 wins compared to NSW’s 15. There have been two draws.

How about the Women’s State of Origin?

You can also nab tickets to the Women’s State of Origin game here.

The event, which is going to be led by two women coaches – Tahnee Norris (Queensland Maroons) and Kylie Hilder (NSW Blues) – is set for Friday, June 25 at 7:45 pm AEST.

For more on where you can tune into the NRL season in Australia, read on here.

This article has been updated to include changes regarding the 2021 State of Origin venue for game one.