How to Watch the Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers Live and Free in Australia

The journey towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is picking up steam, and even in these *uncertain times* there is a lot of excitement building around the biggest football event on earth.

If you’d like to keep up to date on what’s happening with the 2022 World Cup, here’s your explainer guide on what’s happening and where you can catch all the action here in Australia.

When is the FIFA World Cup, again?

The event, after being rescheduled due to – you guessed it – COVID-19, has been set for November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Which groups are competing in the Asia World Cup qualifiers?

As you likely already know, qualifying teams are determined during the first stage of the World Cup competition. Teams have been set in groups, according to location, and these groups play off until we land on our final lineup.

In order to progress to the next stage, teams will need to emerge as winners of their group or one of the four best runners up in the comp.

The Asia groups are as follows:

Group A

Syria

China PR

Philippines

Maldives

Guam

Group B

Australia

Kuwait

Jordan

Nepal

Chinese Taipei

Group C

Iraq

Bahrain

IR Iran

Hong Kong

Cambodia

Group D

Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan

Singapore

Yemen

Palestine

Group E

Qatar

Oman

Afghanistan

India

Bangladesh

Group F

Japan

Tajikistan

Kyrgyz Republic

Myanmar

Mongolia

Group G

Vietnam

Malaysia

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Indonesia

Group H

Korea Republic

Lebanon

Turkmenistan

DPR Korea

Sri Lanka

You can read a full break down of the World Cup qualifying subsections here.

When are Australia’s qualifying World Cup games and how do we watch them?

The Socceroos website has shared a useful guide to the upcoming games which we’ll share for you below. The games are available to watch on a heap of different platforms, including for free on Kayo Sports Freebies (which we wrote about here) and ABC TV. Telstra customers can catch the games free with the My Football Live App (if you aren’t a customer you can watch for $6.99 per month). Games are also airing on Fox Sports.

Australia v Kuwait

Thursday, 3 June 2021 (4 June AEST)

Venue: Jaber Al-Hamad International Stadium

Kick-off: 10.00 pm local, 4:30/5:00 am AEST (Friday morning)

Watch on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, ABC TV, and My Football Live App.

Australia v Chinese Taipei

Monday, 7 June 2021 (8 June AEST)

Venue: Jaber Al-Hamad International Stadium

Kick-off: 10.00 pm local, 5.00 am AEST (Tuesday morning)

Watch on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, SBS Television, and My Football Live App.

Nepal v Australia

Friday, 11 June 2021 (12 June AEST)

Venue: Jaber Al-Hamad International Stadium

Kick-off: 7.00 pm local, 2.00 am AEST (Saturday morning)

Watch on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, ABC TV, and Football Live App.

Australia v Jordan

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 (16 June AEST)

Venue: TBC

Kick-off: TBC

Watch on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, ABC TV, and My Football Live App.

How about the other qualifier games?

You can check out a selection of the remaining qualifier games on platforms like Fox Sports and Kayo Sports (paid). Now, get moving on setting those alarms because you have some early starts ahead of you.