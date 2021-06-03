Is Your Pillow Causing Acne Breakouts?

We all know how important a good night’s rest is, but did you know your choice of bedding can affect far more than your sleep quality? Yep, it turns out your acne could be caused by your pillowcase, especially considering how much bacteria they carry. Silk pillowcases are all the rage for a number of reasons, (including improved skin), but do they actually work? And what are the supposed benefits that make them superior to an average pillow? Glad you asked, because we’ve found a pillow slip that eliminates 99.7% of acne-causing bacteria and it’s currently on sale.

READ MORE Your Pillowcase Probably Has More Bacteria Than Your Toilet Seat

What are the benefits?

Sorry to ruin your day with this fact, but it turns out your pillowcase contains 1000x more bacteria than a toilet seat after just 3 days. This pesky bacteria can end up clogging your pores which is the #1 cause for most breakouts. Understandably, if you’re spending upwards of eight hours a day lying on something that’s riddled with bacteria, it makes sense that it’ll have an adverse impact on your skin.

You could try adjusting your sleeping position so you’re on your back or opt for a far easier solution – investing in the right pillowcase. Brands like Silvi has created a range of mulberry silk pillowcases that are clinically proven to eliminate 99.7% of acne-causing bacteria in just 30 days. We’re not saying a silk pillowcase will cure your acne overnight, but it can make a difference if you suffer from regular flare ups and they’re certainly better than cotton.

Courtesy of its smooth texture, a mulberry silk pillowcase absorbs less moisture from the skin than your average cotton pillowcase. This is perfect for people with dry skin as it keeps it nice and hydrated (it also means it’ll absorb less of your expensive face creams and allow them to actually do their job).

Along with all the added skin benefits, a silk pillowcase can also prevent things like wrinkles and frizzy hair. Dermatologists have confirmed that the smooth surface and reduced friction with silk means less tugging on the skin which can cause creases over time. This smooth surface also allows your hair to glide over without any friction which reduces things like frizz, tangles and the dreaded bedhead look.

You can shop Silvi silk pillow cases below.

If you’re looking for a good mulberry silk pillowcase in Australia, you can’t go past Silvi, they’re the world’s first silk pillowcase treated with natural silver, clinically proven to eliminate 99.7% of acne-causing bacteria in just 30 days. Their silk pillowcases are said to help reduces acne, clogged pores and inflammation, boosts skin collagen for less wrinkles and fine lines and prevent split ends for smoother, frizz free hair. They’re also safe for all skin types and are made from chemical-free, breathable, mulberry silk.

Buy the Silvi Anti-Acne Pillow Case was $109, now $89 (save $20) from Silvi here.