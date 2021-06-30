Sydneysiders in Lockdown Can Score 50% Off These Sex Toys

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sydneysiders are currently facing stay-at-home orders until Friday, July 9th. While lockdowns aren’t known for being fun, as we’ve learnt over the last year, there are multiple things that can be done around the house to spice things up.

Sexual health start-up NORMAL is here to help you do exactly that. They’ve announced a huge 50% off sale for Sydney residents across their full range of sex toys.

NORMAL specialise in curated sex toys and currently have seven devices on offer, all carefully created to satisfy different needs. The deal is valid for as long as this current lockdown lasts — we suggest you get in quick here to make the most of your time (if you know what we mean). Use the code ‘CUMINSIDE’ at the checkout, and you’ll be able to redeem your 50% off.

If you’re unsure about what to buy, you can take the NORMAL quiz (which will only take around 3-mins) to score personalised recommendations as to what sex toy will pleasure you best. They also offer a 100 Night Stand Policy if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase.

All sex toys have a name (Piper is for your internal stimulation, while Frankie is for your external stimulation, for example), and prices range from $70 to $195 (before the discount). You can also buy lube too for $25 ($12.50 after the discount) if you’re looking to up other elements of your sex game.

“NORMAL was actually born during Victoria’s last big lockdown, and I did all of our initial research while learning – like all other Victorians – how to live a much more COVID-safe life. Whether you’re single and stuck in quarantine or a relationship, we wanted to make sure Aussies had easier access to one of the most effective forms of self-care possible – orgasms,” said founder Lucy Wark.