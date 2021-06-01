Level Up Your Life

Put This Wristband on Your Kid Before You Start Going Out Into Crowds Again

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Published 9 hours ago: June 2, 2021 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:bracelets
building materialsfadsfashiongel braceletreminderbandsongssymbolstyvekwristband
Put This Wristband on Your Kid Before You Start Going Out Into Crowds Again
Photo: Evgenii Nikulin, Shutterstock

Now that we might actually be able to do a few things this year outside of our own homes, we can go back to worrying about normal, non-pandemic parenting concerns, such as: How can we find our little kids if we lose them in a crowd? One parent on TikTok has devised a solid solution in the form of a wristband.

Adore Them Parenting is taking those somewhat annoying paper wristbands we often associate with concerts, fairs, or festivals and repurposing them into child-location devices. Simply purchase a pack of paper wristbands and keep them (and a Sharpie) in your car or bag. When you arrive at your large or crowded destination, write your name and phone number on the bracelet and secure it to their wrist, like so:

@adorethemparenting

Easy mom hack to help with kid safety this summer ☀️ #momhack #momhacks #kidsafety #familytravel

♬ Adventure – André Branney

Also, teach your kid to 1) stay put if they get separated from you and 2) show a passing adult (preferably another parent) their wristband so the adult can call you to tell you they have been found and where they are.

If you’d prefer not to use a bunch of disposable paper wristbands all season, you can do the same thing with a silicone wristband that you use over and over (if there is already another message printed on it, simply turn it inside out and write on the blank side). You probably already have a few of these laying around your home, but you can also purchase them online.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.