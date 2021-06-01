Put This Wristband on Your Kid Before You Start Going Out Into Crowds Again

Now that we might actually be able to do a few things this year outside of our own homes, we can go back to worrying about normal, non-pandemic parenting concerns, such as: How can we find our little kids if we lose them in a crowd? One parent on TikTok has devised a solid solution in the form of a wristband.

Adore Them Parenting is taking those somewhat annoying paper wristbands we often associate with concerts, fairs, or festivals and repurposing them into child-location devices. Simply purchase a pack of paper wristbands and keep them (and a Sharpie) in your car or bag. When you arrive at your large or crowded destination, write your name and phone number on the bracelet and secure it to their wrist, like so:

Also, teach your kid to 1) stay put if they get separated from you and 2) show a passing adult (preferably another parent) their wristband so the adult can call you to tell you they have been found and where they are.

If you’d prefer not to use a bunch of disposable paper wristbands all season, you can do the same thing with a silicone wristband that you use over and over (if there is already another message printed on it, simply turn it inside out and write on the blank side). You probably already have a few of these laying around your home, but you can also purchase them online.