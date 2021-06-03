Know Which Olive Oil To Use in Each Dish

As anyone who regularly braves the aisles of a supermarket will know, there are a lot of different types of olive oil out there. There are a whole lot of different types of cooking oil, period.

It’s a confusing business, and if you’re anything like me you probably decide what you’re cooking with based on price and familiarity with the brand in front of you. The thing is, though, that not all oils were created equal – and that goes for the food product on a broader scale, and for olive oil in particular, too.

To get a better understanding of the world of oils, I did some digging and also chatted with the team at Cobram Estate who shared a bit of a guide.

What’s the difference between Extra Virgin, Virgin and Light olive oil?

According to The Kitchn (and generally everyone), Extra Virgin (or EVOO) is the top-quality option, it tends to have a clear olive flavour and it is darker than most other options. It is fine to cook with but tends to have a lower smoke point which means it burns more easily. For that reason, many people reserve it for dressing salads or dipping bread.

Virgin olive oil would be the next step down and is similar to EVOO but has a less intense flavour.

Light olive oil is the only option of the three that is a refined oil. The Kitchn shares that it has a neutral taste and higher smoke point which makes it easier to cook with.

Which Extra Virgin olive oil you should be using, according to dish

To make matters even more confusing to kitchen novices, you may also find that there are different versions of EVOO available in stores. In terms of what you can see on the shelves, and how best to use them, the Cobram Estate team has offered some specific suggestions.

Here’s their breakdown of what to do with their full catalogue of Extra Virgin olive oils.

2021 First Harvest – Our First Harvest 2021 is ideal for seasoning salads of all types; the master touch on grilled vegetables, pasta and fish; or, at its simple best, pouring it over freshly toasted bread rubbed with a touch of garlic and sprinkled with salt flakes. Light EVOO – Ideal for cooking fish or eggs, a homemade mayonnaise or shallow frying. Classic EVOO – This multi-purpose fruity oil is ideal for enjoying with salads, pasta, vegetables and fish, a very useful ‘all-rounder’ in the kitchen. Robust EVOO – Best enjoyed when drizzled over pasta dishes or vegetables, used as a marinade, incorporated in stews or casseroles, added to tomato-based sauces, frying, or simply for dipping crusty bread. Chilli Infused EVOO – A subtle tickle of heat mixed with herbs. This is fiesty fresh, ripe for drizzling over salads, your stir fry and curries. Garlic Infused EVOO – Ideal for pasta sauces, homemade mayonnaise or basting roast meats. Chilli & Coriander Infused – Ideal for warm Thai beef salad, Mexican burrito bowls or chickpea and vegetable curry. Ginger & Lemongrass – Ideal for chicken and coconut curry, spicy prawn stir fry or Thai pumpkin soup. Garlic & Rosemary – Ideal for roast lamb, root vegetables, shepherd’s pie & even crispy sweet potato fries. Ultra Premium Hojiblanca – Best enjoyed fresh. Ideal for risotto, all seafood and chicken dishes, dipping bread and as a healthy replacement for butter. Ultra Premium Picual – Best enjoyed fresh. Ideal for all tomato-based dishes, salads, pasta, bruschetta and paella. Ultra Premium Coratina – Multi-purpose oil that could be used on almost every occasion but particularly with pasta dishes to enhance tomato or herb-based sauces.

