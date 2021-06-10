Everything Announced At Netflix’s Geeked Week So Far

Given that many in-person conventions haven’t returned just yet, Netflix is the latest company to move to the virtual format to get fans excited for its new content.

Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ runs from June 7-11 and celebrates all things genre on the streaming platform. The free virtual event is stacked full of trailers, announcements and cast appearances from a range of Netflix’s popular shows.

There is a whole lot going on at Geeked Week so if you can be bothered scrolling through Netflix’s Twitter, here’s a handy list of everything that has been announced so far.

Shadow and Bone

Seeing as it raked in a stellar 55 million viewers in its first month it comes as no surprise that Netflix is bringing back Shadow and Bone for a second season.

There are plenty more books in the Grishaverse waiting to be adapted and it looks like the cast are just as excited as we are about their return.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is coming and to get us all excited Netflix unveiled all ten episode titles, which fans of the graphic novel may recognise.

Brellies, get your briefcases, @SteveBlackmanTV just announced all the episode titles for Season 3 of @umbrellaacad. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/pjICLHAPjb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Sweet Girl

Jason Momoa is starring in the upcoming Netflix action film, Sweet Girl, about a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting his only daughter.

Netflix dropped the first images from the movie, check them out below.

Avenge the one you lost. Protect the one you love. Sweet Girl is coming to Netflix August 20, 2021. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8ekSDXxnOo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Blood Red Sky

Blood Red Sky is a new horror film by Peter Thorwatch. It follows a mysteriously ill woman flying with her young son, who is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Vikings: Valhalla

Vikings may have ended its sixth season late last year but a spin-off over on Netflix has been in the works for a while.

Netflix released a behind the scenes look at Vikings: Valhalla with star Sam Corlett. The series is set 100 years after the original ends and embarks on a new journey following some of the most famous Vikings that ever lived.

Set sail behind the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/gr3RCCsbjJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

The Ice Road

Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne team up to star in a film about ice road truckers on an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save trapped miners.

On this road, one split second decision can mean the difference between life and ice. #GeekedWeek @NetflixGeeked @ambermidthunder pic.twitter.com/AZYrldDaAk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

The Last Mercenary

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s action-comedy The Last Mercenary got a new trailer. It stars Van Damme as a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary who must reach out to his old contacts and join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters when a mob operation threatens his son’s life.

Kate

Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s new film didn’t get a trailer but it did get a cool motion poster with a date announcement.

Kate follows a ruthless criminal operative who, after being irreversibly poisoned, has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

You’ll find it on Netflix on September 10.

Sweet Tooth

If you’re loving Sweet Tooth, the new fantasy series on Netflix, then the cast and crew have a surprise for you with a behind-the-scenes blooper reel.

Locke and Key

The first pictures from the highly anticipated second season of Locke & Key were revealed at Geeked Week. It was also announced season two will be premiering in October.

What secrets will the keys unlocke next? Here's your first look at Locke & Key season 2, coming in October! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CliEjIl42H — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

The Sandman

After years of saying it could never be done, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is finally getting a live-action adaptation. Netflix released the first behind-the-scenes look at the exciting DC comic adaptation.

Another Life

A first look clip from the second season of space sci-fi, Another Life, starring Katee Sackhoff was shown off.

Cowboy Bebop

Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Cowboy Bebop adaptation on Netflix. While we didn’t get a trailer we did learn that Yoko Kanno, the composer of the original anime, will also be creating the soundtrack for the new live-action series.

It’s set to debut this spring.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed…Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Fear Street

Fans of teen horror master R.L. Stine have a lot to look forward to with Netflix’s adaptation of Fear Street. The streamer is producing an entire trilogy of films based on the classic Fear Street books and the first trailer is here to give you some chills.

The School for Good and Evil

Another young adult fantasy adaptation, The School for Good and Evil follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairytale-like heroes and villains.

Meet The Coven of The School for Good and Evil. Demi Isaac Oviawe is Anadil Kaitlyn Akinpelumi is Dot Freya Theodora Parks is Hester #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/5q36OsMlfc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Awake

Awake stars Gina Rodriguez and Shamier Anderson in a new sci-fi film about a global event that wipes out human’s ability to sleep. The movie is streaming now on Netflix.

Don't sleep on Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez and Shamier Anderson – now streaming on Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/OQehNlzuix — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Black Summer

The second season of Jaime King’s zombie apocalypse drama is coming to Netflix on June 17 and a new clip was dropped during Geeked Week.

During a zombie apocalypse, you do what you must to survive. Here's a look at season 2 of Black Summer, coming to Netflix on June 17th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/oexOuCd2NN — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Lucifer

Season 5B of Lucifer debuted but a few weeks ago and if you’re already missing the charming devil then you’ll enjoy this new blooper reel. The cast also reunited over Zoom to participate in a table read of the original pilot episode.

Stranger Things

it’s been a million years since Stranger Things 3 but rest assured that season 4 is coming. Creators, the Duffer Brothers, welcomed a bunch of new members, including Anne With an E‘s Amybeth McNulty, to the Stranger Things 4 cast.

all aboard! the Duffer Brothers are here with special news that they want to personally share with you. @stranger_things #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/TVheNMqgUl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

There was also the announcement that everyone’s favourite character, Robin (aka Maya Hawke) will get her own scripted fiction podcast and companion novel.

Good news dinguses! Scoops Ahoy Employee of the Year Robin Buckley gets an all-new @stranger_things Prequel Podcast series and book on June 29. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Dla8zYtssb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Keep an eye on Netflix Geeked on Twitter for all the up to date announcements. Or you can watch all the action for yourself over on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

We’ll also be rounding up all the news from Netflix Geeked over its five days so keep checking this post for the latest news from your favourite Netflix films and TV shows.