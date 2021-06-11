NBA Finals 2021: How to Watch All the Biggest Games in Australia

Basketball fans, the NBA playoffs are well underway and that means we’re fast approaching the biggest games in the season.

NBA Playoffs

We’re in the semis of the NBA comp now. The Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets have made it to this point in the season. The finals are creeping up on us, people.

The schedule of upcoming games is being updated live on the NBA website here.

When are the 2021 NBA finals?

The NBA finals are expected the play out across July 8 2021 through to July 22, 2021.

You can find a complete breakdown here.

Where can I watch the NBA in Australia?

There are a few options for how to watch the biggest NBA games in Australia.

Kayo Sports has been and will continue to air a selection of games this season, including every game of the NBA Conference Finals and NBA Finals, live and on-demand.

If you sign up with Kayo, you can start with the basic membership (two screens) at $25 per month, or premium (three screens) at $35 per month. This will give you access to a whole heap of sporting events across basketball, football, motorsports and more.

You can also kick this subscription off with a 14-day free trial here if you’re not sure you’re ready to commit.

If you have Fetch TV at home, you can get access to ESPN and ESPN2 by signing up to its Vibe Pack for an additional $6 per month. This will give you access to a number of NBA playoff games each week.

Additionally, Foxtel Now and Foxtel IQ also offer access to a selection of the bigger NBA games in the season – including the playoffs and finals. Foxtel is currently promoting its Sports + Drama package for $59 per month on a 12-month plan, under its end of financial year sale.

If you’re after every game in the NBA season (going forward) you may want to consider an NBA League Pass at $39.99 per month, or you could pay $0.99 for 10 minutes of access. This will give you access to games on your phone, tablet, or any device connected to the NBA App. More here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.