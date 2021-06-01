How to Score Free Doughnuts This Friday in Australia

Last week we celebrated the glorious National Burger Day. This week we get to top it off with dessert because June 4 is National Doughnut Day, and you can bet doughnut joints around the country are pulling out all the stops for this special occasion.

Here’s a collection of doughnut deals happening around Australia in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is home to some of the greatest doughnuts on the planet, particularly their latest Crunchie doughnut collaboration. That being said, nothing beats an original glazed Krispy Kreme and if you agree then you’re in luck.

On June 4 Krispy Kreme will be giving out 100,000 free original glazed doughnuts. Yep, free! The doughnut manufacturer will be producing 33 doughnuts a minute to cater to demand.

All doughnut lovers have to do is visit a participating Krispy Kreme store on June 4 to claim their free original glazed.

This is, of course, only while stocks last so make sure to get in early with your doughnut and coffee to nab a free one.

Here’s a list of Krispy Kreme stores participating in National Doughnut Day:

NSW : Auburn, Central Lee (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2

: Auburn, Central Lee (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2 QLD: Redbank Plains, Shell Nudgee, Pacific Fair, Albert St (Brisbane CBD), Acacia Ridge, Surfers Paradise, Brisbane Jetstar (Domestic Terminal)

Redbank Plains, Shell Nudgee, Pacific Fair, Albert St (Brisbane CBD), Acacia Ridge, Surfers Paradise, Brisbane Jetstar (Domestic Terminal) WA: Myaree, Whitford City, Cannington and Hay St

Unfortunately, due to Melbourne’s current lockdown, Krispy Kreme will have to delay National Doughnut Day celebrations in Victoria in order to adhere to government advice.

Doughnut Time

Home of absolutely stuffed doughnuts, Doughnut Time is preparing something special for National Doughnut Day. We don’t know what it is yet but stay tuned to this page and to Doughnut Time’s Instagram to find out.

Dr Dough Donuts

Dr Dough Donuts is going one step further for National Doughnut Day and is slinging free delivery on orders over $45 all week long. You can order by 6:00 pm for next day delivery all across Sydney.

Check out their delicious looking menu here.

It really will be TGIF thanks to these doughnut deals so get your picks sorted before Friday and enjoy National Doughnut Day!

Keep an eye on this article for more doughnut deals and offers in the lead up to June 4.