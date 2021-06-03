You Can Save on Nanoleaf’s Entire Range of Smart Lights Right Now

While smart lights are a great way to easily transform the mood and atmosphere of a room, some of the more well-respected and popular brands are saddled with premium price tags.

While Nanoleaf’s light panels are fantastic, buying some is a big investment to make. When a Shapes starter kit usually retails for $350, it’s not a purchase you can just splash out on without really having thought about it first.

Amazon is currently in the midst of its big mid-year sale, which includes discounts across Nanoleaf’s range of smart lighting. Depending on your budget, these expensive Shapes sets may have just become affordable. If these smart light panels are still a bit too rich your your taste, Nanoleaf’s range of budget bulbs and light strips have also been discounted.

Nanoleaf Essentials bulb and light strip deals

Earlier this year, Nanoleaf unveiled a new line of smart lights, the Essentials bulb and Essentials light strip. These products were designed to give users the high quality quality of Nanoleaf’s smart lights, but in a much more affordable package. That package just became even more affordable, as the Essentials bulb is on sale for $31.99 (down from $39.99), while the Essentials light strip is currently $79.99 (down from $99.99).

With Nanoleaf’s Essentials, this high-quality offering at budget prices was a particularly point of praise in Gizmodo Australia’s review of the bulb:

If you’ve been looking to add a smart lights into your home’s aesthetic, but don’t want to break the bank, these bulbs are some fantastic value. The range of colours and shades available is massive, and its overall interface is so easy to pick up and control.

As for the Essentials light strip, when a Philips Hue light strip will set you back $134, being able to grab one of its main competitors in terms of quality at half the price is very good value.

Nanoleaf Shapes and Canvas deals

When people think “smart lights“, they usually picture an LED light bulb or light strip that they can control from their phone or smart home hub.

Nanoleaf’s Canvas and Shapes line is very different. Instead of bulbs, these smart lights are a series of panels that you can rearrange and join with one another to create geometric patterns on your wall. These light panels also respond to external stimulus. Touching them will make the panels flash a different colour, and you can also have them respond to music you’re playing.

You still control them via a phone app, and are able to program them to display any number of bright and colourful patterns.

You can currently save 20% off the price tag of the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle and Hexagon starter kits. Both of these Nanoleaf starter kids include nine light panels of their respective shapes, and you can currently pick them up for $279 each. The nine-pack Canvas starter kit is also on sale for $275, down from $349.99.

What’s particularly great about smart lights is that if you apply some basic colour theory, they can help to give you a nice boost to your mental health.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the triangle Shapes, the therapeutic effect of these smart lights was noted:

My sleep has improved significantly while I’ve been using the Nanoleaf lights, as has my mood. While it’s hard to properly gauge the exact impact in numbers, I’ve noticed I’m much more relaxed using the devices to read before bed. Like being in a warm bath, they’re great for carving out time for yourself and focusing on your mental health.

If you want to take advantage of these deals, but don’t want to crack a $200 budget, the five-pack Shapes Hexagon starter kit is on sale for $175 (down from $229.99) and the five-pack Shapes Triangles Mini starter kit is available for $151.99 (down from $189.99).

If you already own one of these starter kits, the respective extension sets are also currently on sale too.

