MotoGP 2021: How to Watch the Upcoming Races Live, Including the Australian Grand Prix

If you’re a big ol’ motorsport fan, you’ll know that the Grand Prix motorcycle racing (or MotoGP) is classed as one of the most esteemed motorcycle road racing events in the sporting calendar.

The 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship is well underway with events in Qatar, Doha and Portugal already having hit the track but there’s still a whole lot of action to come – including the Australian Grand Prix – so here’s what you need to know about upcoming races.

Which dates do I need to pop into the calendar?

The next event in the MotoGP is the German Grand Prix on June 20. Qualifying races will kick off on the 19th, and the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races for the event are expected to hit screens at 7:00 pm, 8:20 pm and 10:00 pm (respectively) on June 20. You can find a full breakdown of the events according to local time zones here.

If you’re most excited about Moto events here in Australia, the Red Bull Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is scheduled for October 22 until October 24, 2021. Tickets don’t yet appear to be available for the event which will be held on Phillip Island, but watch this space!

The key races are slated for October 24, 2021, with the Moto3 kicking off at 12:00pm, the Moto2 at 1:20 pm and the MotoGP starting at 3:00 pm.

A full list of upcoming events in the MotoGP calendar is listed for you below:

June 20, German GP – Sachsenring

June 27, Dutch TT – Assen

August 8, Styrian GP – Red Bull Ring

August 15, Austrian GP – Red Bull Ring

August 29, British GP – Silverstone

September 12, Aragon GP- Aragon

September 19, San Marino GP – Misano

October 3, Japanese GP – Twin Ring Motegi

October 10, Thai GP – Chang

October 24, Australian GP – Phillip Island

October 31, Malaysian GP – Sepang

November 14, Valencia GP – Ricardo Tormo

How can I watch the MotoGP in Australia?

If you’re keen to tune in live, you have a few options available. On free-to-air, you can watch MotoGP races live with 10 Bold.

Alternatively, if you’re after all the motorsports action you can handle, Kayo Sports will stream practice session, qualifying session and full Grand Prix race live and on-demand. A basic membership with Kayo Sports goes for $25 per month and gives you access to a whole heap of sports (including World Cup qualifiers, Formula 1 and the A-League finals) across two screens. For $35 per month, the premium membership will allow you to stream from three screens. See more here.

Foxtel Sports also broadcasts practice sessions, qualifying sessions and full Grand Prix races live. For the moment, Foxtel is offering its Sports HD and Drama package for $59 per month on a 12-month plan as part of an EOFY special.