These Mini Projectors Are Hugely Discounted Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Can’t go to the cinema? Then why not bring the cinema to you. A mini projector is the perfect way to bring the movie theatre experience to your living room, and there are plenty on sale right now as part of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

If you’ve been looking into getting a portable projector for your living room, this is a great place to start, especially at such a low price.

A Lifehacker favourite, the DR. J Professional mini projector is currently on sale for $77.99. If you’re worried that the room you plan on setting it up in might not have enough wall space, the projected screen size is adjustable, ranging from 32-inches to 170-inches. This projector also comes with a 100-inch projector screen, so you’ll be able to set everything up straight out of the box. Keep reading more about this product, and what you’ll need to make it work, below.

DR. J Professional’s mini projector specs

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw distance: 1.5 – 5m

Weight: 1.36 kg

Ports: TV BOX, HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, SD (1080P Supported)

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

Lamp life: 40,000 hours

Are there any important accessories?

Yes, there are some essential components you’ll need to complete your set up. The bad news is that depending on how fancy you want to go, they can be expensive. The good news is that if you shop smart, you’ll be able to pick up these accessories for less than the $100 you’ll be saving on this portable projector.

Some laptops come with a HDMI port, so you’re able to plug it directly into the projector via a HDMI cable.

If your laptop, or computer, doesn’t have an available HDMI port, you can get around this by using an USB to HDMI adapter. You’ll still need a HDMI cable to connect the adapter to the projector too.

As mentioned before, this projector comes bundled with a screen. However, if you think you’ll need something bigger to project onto, you can pick up this 120-inch screen for a decent price.

Can I plug my phone into the projector?

The short answer is yes, you are able to plug your phone or tablet into the projector. However, you’ll need a specific HDMI adapter dongle to do so.

If you want to use an iPhone or iPad to watch something on your projector, you’ll need Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter. For an Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, you’ll need a USB-C to HDMI dongle.

Again, having the correct dongle is only half the solution here. You’ll still need a HDMI cable too.

You can grab the DR. J Professional mini projector here.