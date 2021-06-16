How To Score 50-Cent Big Macs

McDonald’s Australia is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has decided to celebrate by treating hungry Aussies to a bunch of treats over the space of three months.

According to a statement released by the fast-food restaurant, Macca’s will be celebrating its milestone birthday with “a new range of never-before-seen promotions, menu items and unique collaborations from June until the end of August”.

The first-ever Australian McDonald’s store opened its doors in 1971 and today there are over 1,000 restaurants nationwide, employing over 107,000 people and satisfying the cravings of countless drunk Aussies of a Saturday night. I wonder how many nuggets have been sold in 50 years? That, I can’t tell you. But I can say that the fast-food chain has reported selling over 1 billion Happy Meals and 1.4 billion fries.

As a part of this birthday celebration, McDonald’s Australia is going to be releasing a shiny new promotion every week for three months, starting on Friday, June 18.

What kind of deals can you get?

The first of the Maccas b’day promotion kicks off on June 18. On this date, the price of Big Mac burgers will be discounted to just 50 cents. The deal will be available nationally, however, burgers will need to have been ordered through the MyMacca’s app in order for the discount to be applied.

For now, McDonald’s has only shared details on this first celebratory promo, but we can expect more information within the week. We’ll do our best to keep you posted on the best deals to come out of this major anniversary for the fast-food restaurant. Especially if it means discounted food!

