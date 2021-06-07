How to Score Blue and Maroon Krispy Kremes for State of Origin

The State of Origin is back in its regularly scheduled June timeslot this year and there are only a few days left until the series kicks off.

If you’re hosting a watch party or heading to the game itself, you’re probably already thinking about what to eat. Well, the good news is Krispy Kreme has the perfect dessert for this year’s State of Origin.

Support your state with a doughnut

Krispy Kreme is quite the master at creating themed doughnuts. Every year the company releases epic Easter, Christmas and Halloween themed doughnuts and it’s done some epic collaborations with the likes of Nutella and Cadbury.

Now, Krispy Kreme is entering the game with sports-themed doughnuts, just in time for one of the most epic rivalries in Australia.

That’s right, there are now QLD and NSW themed Krispy Kreme doughnuts so you can show support for your team with your snack.

The NSW doughnut is original glazed with blue icing and white icing drizzle. The QLD doughnut, on the other hand, is an original glazed topped with maroon icing and caramel truffle drizzle.

No matter which team you support, no one would blame you for biting into both of these babies.

When and where to buy State of Origin doughnuts

These limited-edition game day Krispy Kremes will be available for next day click and collect or for purchase in-store on State of Origin game days.

If you need a reminder, here are the State of Origin dates for 2021:

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The NSW and QLD doughnuts will only be available at select Krispy Kreme outlets in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. These are the stores where you can nab a team doughnut.

NSW: Auburn, Central Lee (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2

Auburn, Central Lee (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2 VIC: Bulleen, Collins St (Melbourne CBD), Fawkner, Fountain Gate, Chadstone, Swanston St (Melbourne CBD), Melbourne T4, Melbourne T1 (Qantas)

Bulleen, Collins St (Melbourne CBD), Fawkner, Fountain Gate, Chadstone, Swanston St (Melbourne CBD), Melbourne T4, Melbourne T1 (Qantas) QLD: Redbank Plains, Shell Nudgee, Pacific Fair, Albert St (Brisbane CBD), Acacia Ridge, Surfers Paradise, Brisbane Jetstar (Domestic Terminal)

The team doughnuts will cost you $3.75 a pop. You can also nab a mixed dozen for $29.95 or a QLD/NSW solo dozen (with six themed and six original doughnuts) for $29.95.

Now, all that’s left is to watch the game! If you’re wondering where you can find the State of Origin this year, we’ve got those details for you here.