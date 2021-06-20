Level Up Your Life

How to Make Your Home Feel Like a Hotel (In a Good Way)

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 12 hours ago: June 20, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:artificial objects
bedbedroomblackoutculturecurtainfurnishingshospitality recreationmanufacturingmiranda siwaksheer fabricsleeptextileswindows
How to Make Your Home Feel Like a Hotel (In a Good Way)
Photo: Checubus, Shutterstock

Although people are travelling more now than six months ago, not everyone is in a position to take a few days off and kick back in a hotel. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some of the nicer design features hotels have to offer. In an article for BobVila.com, Miranda Siwak shares some tips for making your home into a serene place that feels like a high-end escape. Here are some of her suggestions.

Window treatments

Hotels tend to have two types of window treatments: blackout curtains, and then either sheer curtains, or some type of adjustable shades. This gives you the option to sleep in total darkness, but also open the windows during the day (using the sheer curtains) and maintain some aspect of privacy. Installing a similar setup in your bedroom at home is a relatively easy and inexpensive way to achieve that do-not-disturb deep hotel sleep.

Get symmetrical

As humans, we’re fans of symmetry, and that’s what we get in a hotel room. Not only is it pleasing to the eye, but Siwak says that a symmetrical room can feel more welcoming. “For instance, to enhance the soothing aesthetic, they typically situate identical nightstands, each with a lamp, on either side of the bed or couch,” she writes.

Create a mini lounge

Most hotel rooms have some type of seating area that can be used for everything from entertaining visitors, to working remotely, to plopping down on while you’re still wearing your outside clothes. It also gives you a place to spend time in your bedroom that’s not your bed — like, if you’d prefer to work or read alone, but don’t necessarily want to get into bed. Per Siwak:

You, too, can create a hotel-like vibe by setting up an intimate seating area in your bedroom or living room. Working additional seating into a room is also a great way to invite texture and pattern into the space for a bit of visual interest.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.