Get Your Nature Fix On Netflix With These Awe-Inspiring Documentaries

International treasure Sir David Attenborough has blessed us with some of the best nature documentaries over the years, and recently he gifted us with an Instagram debut. Instead of posting pretty pictures of animals, Attenborough used his first IG post to spread an important environmental message.

“I am making this move…because, as we all know, the world is in trouble,” he said in a video. “Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying…The list goes on and on.”

“Saving our planet is now a communications challenge,” he said. “Join me – or as we used to say in those early days of radio, stay tuned.”

At the ripe age of 94, Sir David is still fighting for our planet and all the creatures who live on it. In honour of his incredible work, here are 5 nature documentaries on Netflix that are guaranteed to blow your mind:

My Octopus Teacher

This 2020 Netflix documentary is making waves around the world for its moving take on one man’s intimate and lifelong relationship with an octopus. The film captures the year producer Craig Foster spent following an octopus, the incredible abilities and intelligence of the underwater species, and the impact Foster’s experience with the octopus had on his relationship with his son.

Our Planet

Narrated by our new favourite Instagram follow Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet is a Netflix series that takes viewers on a journey from the icy caps to the coastal seas, deserts and grasslands, shining a light on the beautiful, brave and unique animals that live in each environment.

The Ivory Game

This 2016 documentary – produced by a group including Leonardo DiCaprio – follows the concerning and tragic global ivory trade, including the war between environmental preservationists, poachers and Chinese ivory merchants. In 2017, the poachers featured in the documentary were sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of leading organised crime.

Night on Earth

Narrated by Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley, the 2020 Netflix doco series Night On Earth captures the fascinating activities of nocturnal animals including monkeys, whale sharks, migrating elephants and more, with impressive, low-light camera technology.

Chasing Coral

An often forgotten but integral part of life underwater are the coral reefs, documented in the 2017 documentary Chasing Coral. This Netflix film follows the divers, scientists and photographers who document the heartbreaking disappearance of coral reefs around the world.

This article has been retimed in honour of World Rainforest Day.