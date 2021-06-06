What Time Does the Floyd Mayweather V Logan Paul Fight Start in Australia?

In one of the more unusual updates in sporting news of late, YouTuber Logan Paul will be stepping into the ring with one of the sport’s biggest names, Floyd Mayweather.

The fight, which will see the 44-year-old retired boxer take on the 26-year-old YouTuber turned boxer (Paul has had one other professional fight, ABC reports) on June 7, Australian time.

According to the ABC, Mayweather has said he expects to take home as much as $US100 million from the event, with Logan sharing he’s estimating he’ll walk away with $US20 million.

Naturally, the fight has garnered a whole heap of attention with sporting fans and folks with raised eyebrows alike interested in hearing how this event plays out. So, if you’re interested in watching here’s what you need to know.

How to watch the fight in Australia

If you would like to tune in, you’ll need to fork out $49.95 to watch the fight on Foxtel’s Main Event. You can have a read of those details here.

Of the event, Foxtel writes:

See YouTuber Logan Paul enter the ring against undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Plus, light heavyweight veteran Badou Jack will attempt to end Dervin Colina’s winning streak.

When does the Paul vs Mayweather fight kick-off?

The whole event should start at 10:00 am AEST. This will begin with the undercard event, with Badou Jack vs Dervin Colina.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are expected to step into the ring for eight rounds at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 12:00 pm AEST today. How long they’ll be in there, we can’t be sure. But many fans are assuming Mayweather will take the win quite easily.

The full line up for the event is as follows:

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Badou Jack vs Dervin Colina

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.