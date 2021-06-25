How to Find a Face Mask That’ll Actually Fit You

Around the world, face masks have become increasingly more common in the fight against coronavirus. And as of today, the NSW Government has announced that anyone who works or lives in the LGAs of Woolhara, Waverley, Randwick and the City of Sydney will have to enter into a week-long lockdown as of midnight tonight.

The new restrictions will be enforced from now until at least 11.59pm on Friday 2 July, following confirmation of an additional 22 confirmed cases in the state. Everyone in Sydney and surrounding regions is now required to wear a mask on public transport, in supermarkets, in offices and any indoor events.

If you haven’t worn a face mask in a while, a friendly reminder that face masks aren’t a ‘one-size-fits-all’ situation. This can make face mask shopping online pretty tricky, particularly when it comes to finding the right size. It might arrive and be far too big (with no adjustable ear loops) or it may be too small but made from material without any stretch – nightmare!

It’s important to take all these factors into consideration when you’re choosing a mask – after all, if it doesn’t fit correctly, it really isn’t doing much good. Here’s what you need to look for when buying a mask and how to find the right face mask size for you.

How To Choose The Right Face Mask Size:

When you’re choosing a face mask, you need to ensure that it’ll fit snugly around your face. If there’s any gaps for air particles to get through, you’re susceptible to bacteria and germs (not to mention you could be harming others). When you’re shopping for face masks, it’s recommended features include multiple layers of fabric, ear loops, filter pockets and the ability to be rewashed and reused.

Small Masks:

So how do you got about choosing the right face mask size? If you have a smaller face and head, it’s best to opt for a face mask with adjustable straps. Anything that can tighten the mask to ensure it fits snugly on your face is the best possible option. Here, we’ve compiled a range of face mask size options to suit a variety of smaller framed faces.

Bling Jewelry Printed Fabric Cloth Face Mask ($10.63)

If you’re keen to jazz up your face mask game, these masks are a perfect choice. Available in a range of fun patterns and colours and fitted with adjustable nose wire, they’re stylish and practical.

Adjustable Face Mask ($13.99)

This mask is fitted with an elastic, adjustable ear loop so you can loosen or tighten to achieve the exact face mask size you’re after. It also has an adjustable nose bridge so you can ensure it’s fitted as snugly as possible.

Pure Silk Adjustable Face Mask ($39.85)

If being comfortable is a big priority for you then this is the perfect mask. Made from 100% silk, it’s incredibly soft and gentle on your face if you need to wear it for long periods of time. Tuck the loops behind your ears before tightening as you need – and it won’t get stuck in your hair either which is always a plus.

Large Masks:

If you have a larger face and head, you’ll probably want to choose a face mask that’s made from stretchy material and will have some give.

Polyurethan Face Mask ($14.89)

Made with a super soft, stretchy ear loop and face covering, this is a versatile option to achieve your ideal face mask size.

Face Mask With Strap Extender ($5.99)

Choosing a mask with a strap extender is a great idea for people looking to increase the range of their coverage without having to choose a different mask entirely. This design also takes pressure off your ears, allowing you to wear the mask for longer periods of time.

Cotton Face Mask ($5.50)

Measuring 25cm in length and 14cm in width, this face mask is a viable option for people with bigger faces.

3 Layer Disposable Mask ($12.60)

The flexible material of this face mask means it skews toward the larger side. Pull the fabric apart to ensure it covers your entire nose and mouth. Another bonus? It’s shipped from Australia so you can expect super speedy delivery.

Face Mask Filters:

30PCS Activated Carbon Filter Mask Insert ($8.99)

Looking for multiple inserts and quick delivery? You’ve found it.

50 PCS PM 2.5 Activated Carbon Filter 5 Layer Replaceable Insert ($29.55)

A 5 layer filter system guarantees maximum protection against dust, pollutants and pollen allergens. PM 2.5 is the size of common carbon particulates – so a PM 2.5 filter will stop these from getting through.

60PCS PM 2.5 Activated Carbon Filter ($12.01)

Buying in bulk is always an economical choice.

YIZER Face Mask with Breathing Valve and Activated Carbon Filter ($22.50)

Two face masks fitted with exhalation valves and 10 filters to protect against most pollutants.

Up-to-date information about the Sydney lockdown, and the list of current exposure sites, can be found via the NSW Government’s COVID-19 information site.