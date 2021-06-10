You Can Score $200 off Dyson’s Famous Vacuums Right Now

There are two types of people in the world: those who took the plunge with the Dyson vacuum and never looked back, and those who want a Dyson vacuum desperately but don’t have the spare cash to invest in one. If you fall into the latter category, now is your time, my friends.

The iconic brand, has kicked off its glorious EOFY sales and is offering up their vacuums and air purifiers for up to $200 off RRP. Yes, you read that correctly. You can finally be the proud owner of a Dyson vacuum in a matter of minutes.

Score yourself a hefty discount on a range of different Dyson appliances including the the Dyson V10 Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, and the V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner.

They’re also slashing $200 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link air purifier and a cheeky $100 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifier Fan heater. Who knows how long this sale will last, so we recommend getting in quick.

Keep scrolling to check out Dyson’s EOFY sales.

Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $1,099, now $899 (save $200)

The Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, three different power modes, transforms from handle to handheld in just one click and comes with two cleaner heads and seven tools so you can really give your place a good deep clean. Mmm, sounds satisfying.

Buy the Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $1,099, now $899 (save $200) from Dyson here.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $899, now 699 (save $200)

This little suck boi offers up to 40 minutes fade-free suction, has a no-touch bin emptying mechanism, advance filtration and two power modes. It comes with Includes two cleaner heads and four tools for versatile cleaning.

Buy the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $899, now 699 (save $200) from Dyson here.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $599 now $399 (save $200)

The Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is probably the biggest bargain in the Click Frenzy sale. It’s Dyson’s lightest vacc yet and comes with up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, a direct drive cleaner head, a combination tool and a docking station. Gotta love a Dyson sale!

Buy the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was $599 now $399 (save $200) from Dyson here.

If you’ve been eyeing off one of these bad bois for a while, now is the time. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying fan heater purifies your air, and maintains a comfortable temperature all year round. So you don’t need to switch between devices, or use up valuable storage space.

Buy the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier fan heater was $899, now $694 (save $205) from Dyson here.

The Dyson Hot+Cool fan heater has no blades, meaning no choppy air flow. The Air Multiplier technology amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. It projects warm airflow to reach and maintain your chosen room temperature.

Buy the Dyson Hot+Cool fan heater was $599, now $499 (save $100) from Dyson here.