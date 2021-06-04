Level Up Your Life

Coles’ Latest Best Buys Range Includes a Mighty Affordable Air Fryer

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 23 mins ago: June 4, 2021 at 12:19 pm -
Filed to:cooking
Homeshopping
Image supplied

We love us a Coles Best Buys drop, don’t we? The last time we checked in they were slinging affordable heated throws, and the time before that is was low-cost marble tables.

Well, this time around, the supermarket giant has aimed its catalogue at our stomachs and they’ve come through with the goods.

From air fryers to sous vide cookers, these guys have included every on-trend cooking appliance you could want – especially when it comes to hearty winter cooking.

Dropping on June 4 (today), the catalogue is mostly under $80 per item (save for the 25L air fry oven) and is aimed at taking “the hard work out of creating warming family dinners”… or roommate dinners, or solo dinners.

What’s worth your attention?

Thomson 25L Air Fryer Oven. Image supplied.

The hottest items on the list appear to be the Thomson Multi Functional Pressure Cooker ($79.99), the Thomson 3-in-1 Slow Cooker ($69.99) and the Thomson Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($79.99).

In a statement on the release, Coles shared that the Thomson Multi Functional Pressure Cooker “will knock hours off slow-cooked soups and stews or even bake a cake”; it stated that the 3-in-1 Slow Cooker is perfect “for tender, flavoursome casseroles with three different pot sizes to cater to small and large meals,” and it highlighted that the Sous Vide Precision Cooker “cooks your steak to exactly the right temperature whether you like it rare, medium or well-done”.

Now, I kind of want one of each…

3-in-1 Slow Cooker. Image Supplied

Coles Best Buys full catalogue list:

Thomson Multi Functional Pressure Cooker. Image supplied

If you’re keen to discover all the items on sale in this catalogue, we’ve shared the full list below.

  • Thomson 25L Air Fryer Oven – $129.00
  • Thomson Multi Functional Pressure Cooker – $79.99
  • Thomson 3-in-1 Slow Cooker – $69.99
  • Gourmet Kitchen 6-in-1 Mandoline Slicer – $12.99
  • Thomson Sous Vide Precision Cooker – $79.99
  • Thomson Vacuum Sealer – $39.99
  • Thomson Vacuum Sealer Bags – $9.99
  • Gourmet Kitchen Salt or Pepper Grinder – $9.99
  • Gourmet Kitchen Reusable Storage Bags – $9.99
  • Gourmet Reusable Food Huggers – $6.99
  • Thomson Hot Water Dispenser – $79.99
  • Thomson Stick Mixer – $24.99
  • Gourmet Kitchen Granite Design Cutting Boards – $14.99
  • LinkLife Metal Wine Rack – $12.99
  • LinkLife Reversible Drying Mat – $6.99
  • LinkLife Cork Trivet 3 Pack – $2.99

The range is available at select Coles stores (full details here) and is only on sale for a limited time. Check out the catalogue here.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what to do with your cooking appliances once you have them, check out our guides on pressure cookers, air fryers and sous vide cookers.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

