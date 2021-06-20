When it comes to getting back into exercise, there’s nothing more motivating than new fitness gear — especially when you get it on the cheap. Enter: Amazon Prime Day 2021.
The mammoth online shopping event kicked off this morning and runs until 5pm AEST on June 23. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals this year’s Prime Day has to offer. Among this year’s line up is a range of discounts on brands like Nike, Adidas, Dose & Co and more, so you can score yourself some motivation.
Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after that.
To give you a bit of a head start, we’ve rounded up some of our sales on smart watches and fitness gear, so you can shop with easy. You’re welcome!
Fitness Watches
- Fitbit — Score the Fitbit Charge 4 for $99.
- Garmin — Save up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin Smartwatches.
- Polar Grit — Save on select Polar watches.
- Fossil — Gen 5E Gold Digital Smartwatch, $289
Fitness Accessories
- TriggerPoint — Foam Massage Ball, $39.99.
- Primasole — Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, $25.72.
- Adidas — Ankle/Wrist Weights, $49.95.
- Withings Body+ — Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale with smartphone app, $89.99.
Protein Powders
- DOSE & CO — Dose & Co Collagen Protein Powder, $39.99 (25% off at at checkout).
- Optimum Nutrition — Gold Standard 100% Casein Protein Powder, $69.
Keep checking back as we will update you as more deals drop.
