6 Doormats That Deserve More Attention Than Just Muddy Feet

An underrated piece of home decor that we often forget about is the humble doormat. It’s the entry point to your home and the first thing guests will see when they visit, so it’s a great way to make a killer first impression and show off your personality. And surprisingly, doormats can be the furthest thing from basic.

Places like Amazon and Etsy have a bunch of hilarious, cute and personalised options that are all just as functional as your standard doormat, but better looking. You can choose from a range of different shapes and designs that reflect you and your home. Plus, it’s a great way to add a touch of personality to your home without breaking the bank.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a variety of doormats that range from heartwarming to hilarious that are bound to become a talking point when you greet your guests.

If you’re looking for a wholesome doormat, this one is about as good as it gets. This ‘Home Sweet Home’ doormat is made from high-quality polypropylene fabric, so it easily absorbs dirt, dust and debris — as well as looking cute. It comes with a natural rubber backing and is designed to be skid-resistant and durable.

Another wholesome doormat? This one from j.elliot HOME. Available in two welcoming designs, the PVC Backed Coir Printed Mat Ranchslider is perfect for double door homes.

You’ve probably been reading this and thinking ‘How could a doormat be anything but wholesome?!‘ Case in point: This ‘Fuck Off’ doormat. Hand-made with love, and shipped from the sunny shores of Perth, Australia it’s made from high quality, water-resistant paints and dyes. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, though indoor, or shelter is recommended for a longer life span.

I don’t think I’ve ever related to a doormat so much in my life (or hit an add to cart button so fast). Not only is it made from high-quality materials and water-resistant paints and dyes, but it’s also a great talking point when guests enter your home.

If you like a more personal touch, ElliesPaperie Personalised Doormat is an easy purchase. It’s laser engraved, hand-painted with durable acrylic paint, then UV urethane coated for a long-lasting finish. The colour lasts years if it’s not exposed to direct sunlight, excessive moisture or direct rain.

Make your visitors smile with this heartwarming doormat from the cheeky buggers at BanterMats! It’s made from high-quality, durable materials, including water-resistant paints and dyes so it’ll last you years to come. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

