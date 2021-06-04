The Best Dog Coats That’ll Keep Your Pooch Warm This Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aside from walking past the dog park this morning and wishing I had a dog (a daily occurrence mind you), I also noticed a bunch of them wearing dog coats. My first thought was, ‘How cute.’ My second was, ‘I need to call my mum and remind her to buy our family pups new dog coats for Winter.’

Over the last few years, clothing for dogs has really become a thing, so much so that well-known human brands like Carharrt, Ralph Lauren and Versace have ventured into canine clothing. While wild dog accessories like tiny backpacks, hats and knitted turtlenecks are on offer, most people will settle for getting their pooch a winter coat. They’re a practical way of keeping dogs of all shapes and sizes warm when the temperature drops and doesn’t get in the way of activities like playing and going to the toot.

Before you rush out and buy just any jacket, you’ll need to determine what kind of coat your dog needs and how often they’ll need to wear it. For example, leaner breeds like greyhounds only have one coat of fur as opposed to most dogs who have two, so they need to wear a jacket as soon as the temperature starts to drop below 14 degrees (read: now). While bigger, fluffiers may only need an extra layer if you live in a cooler climate where it snows.

Smaller dogs (under 7kgs), puppies and older dogs also tend to feel the cold more, so it’s best to get them a dog coat for the winter. If you’re not sure whether your dog needs a coat, keep an eye on them as the temperature drops and if you notice physical signs they’re cold, it could be worth investing in one.

As for a fit, you’ll want a jacket that doesn’t rub or chafe as your pup moves, you don’t want it to irritate their skin. We’d also recommend picking one that’s machine washable since your dog is bound to get dirty at some point.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of dog coats to help you find the perfect fit for your furry friend. There’s even one for anxious pups.

READ MORE Can You Take Your Fur Babies on Public Transport in Australia?

The Carharrt dog chore coat is made with firm-hand duck canvas and a water-repellent coating, which protects your pup in wet, windy weather. The quilted liner adds warmth, while improved tabs at the neck and chest make it simple to take on and off. The signature corduroy collar also features a new vent for easier collar access. It comes in four different colours — army green, camo, orange and black — and sizes S-XL.

Buy the Carhartt Chore Coat Dog Vest $57.39 – $72.24 from Amazon here.

The Thundershirt is a proven method that improves symptoms of anxiety in pets. With its patented design, the dog coats uses gentle hugging to calm your dog, applying constant pressure that helps calm most dogs if they are anxious, fearful or overexcited. Plus it’s also an added layer of warmth in the cooler months.

Buy the Thundershirts Dog Calming and Anxiety Jacket ($49.68) from Amazon here.

It also comes in a range of sizes for bigger dogs. You can buy the Thundershirt for Large Dogs ($59) from Amazon here.

The PAWZ Road Dog Plaid Shirt Hoodie is perfect for chilly winter weather. It helps to protect your pets from low temperatures on cold winters nights. Lined with thick fleece, its inner is super soft and warm, while the Buffalo plaid shell looks pretty snazzy too. This dog coat comes in four different colours — red, green, grey and blue — and sizes small to extra large.

You can buy the PAWZ Road Dog Plaid Shirt Hoodie ($22.99) from Amazon here.

This British style reversible dog coat is equal parts soft and warm with a water-resistant outer layer. It can also be double-sided, with one side being plaid and the other plane. It comes in a range of different sizes and has a velcro closure around the neck and belly making it easy to put on and take off.

Buy the Albabara Dog Coat ($25.98) from Amazon here.

If you’ve always dreamt of having matching coats with your dog, now is your time! This corduroy dog coat is a cute way to keep your pooch warm this winter. The inside of the coat is lined with very soft fleece fabric to ensure your furry friend is warm. It comes in four different colours — mauve, olive, magenta and copper — and sizes small to extra large.

Buy the La Rue St Fashion Dog Corduroy Coat ($29.99) from Amazon here.