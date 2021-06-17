6 Camera Deals You Can Snap Up Early Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day

Folks, we’re mere days away from Amazon Prime Day 2021. The massive online shopping event kicks off at midnight AEST, June 21 and runs until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23. However, as of today, Amazon Australia announced some pretty sweet early Prime Day deals. Last year, Amazon had plenty of discounts on cameras and camera accessories to suit everyone, from the point-and-shoot simple snapper through to the more seasoned pros.

To nab some of these sweet Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member. If you haven’t signed up already, it’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. Plus, you can cancel your subscription at any time, including after Amazon Prime Day.

As always, stock is limited and some of these deals are specifically time limited, so if you do spot a particularly tempting deal it would be wise to jump on it pronto. Here are some of the best early camera deals.

Panasonic’s LUMIX G9 would typically cost you $1,545 in this configuration, but for Amazon Prime members on Prime Day, it can be yours for just $1,439 (save $105.80)

Get the Panasonic LUMIX G9 for $1,439 from Amazon.

The FZ1000 brings unprecedentedly quality in photos and in 4K videos. The Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 is premium level super-zoom camera featuring a large 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and a fast 16X optical zoom lens. Suitable for both enthusiasts and pros, it comes with high resolution 4K video is included as well as Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity for the easy sharing of images and remote control of the camera. It’s currently $764.15, usually $861.

Buy the Panasonic LUMIX FZ1000 Bridge Camera ($764.15) from Amazon here.

The Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera a bit of an all-arounder within the new Z System. The Z6 is among the first in the series and features a high-performing FX-format 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine delivering outstanding image quality and speed with a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-51200.

Buy the Nikon Z 6 Mirrorless Body Only ($1950) from Amazon here.

The Panasonic Lumix FZ80 is a big zoom camera that is versatile enough to suit enthusiasts and pros alike. It takes 18 megapixel stills, 4K resolution video and a whopping 60x optical zoom lens are the main draw cards, each feature pulling together to form a truly flexible unit. Score yourself 20% off the FZ80 during Amazon Prime Day.

Buy the Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4k Bridge Hi-Zoom Point And Shoot Camera ($322.08) from Amazon here.

The Panasonic LUMIX G100 is an interchangeable lens camera that features a tilting LCD screen, smooth 4K resolution video and utilises 3 microphones to capture pristine quality sound — and right now it’s 40% off.

Buy the Panasonic LUMIX G100 Mirrorless Digital Camera ($770) from Amazon here.

These are just a few of early deals on select Panasonic LUMIX Cameras and Nikon Z Mirrorless and DSLR Cameras, you can shop more of them here.

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here on Lifehacker.