No, You’re Not Meant to Burn These Beautiful Body Candles

Bree Grant

Published 3 hours ago: June 8, 2021 at 9:45 am -
Filed to:body candles
candles
Image: Etsy
By now, you’ve probably seen body candles all over social media. Busts and sculptures of both the naked female and male form are nothing new — they’ve been a part of the art world since the beginning of time. But these days, the naked body is really having a moment in home décor.

You can easily find a range of vases, single-line drawings, candles and mugs that have been inspired by the female body — and they’re highly Instagrammable (read: too beautiful to burn). They come in all different shapes, sizes and skin tones, just like real women, so you can proudly display in your home.

Body candles are also an interior trend that won’t break the bank — they range from $15 to $30 in price. They’re also cheap enough that they make a great gift for just about any occasion.

Whether you’re looking for a set of three, or a more detailed, statement candle, we’ve created an edit of all the best body candles you can buy online.

KESYOO 2pcs Female Body Candle Set, $29.80

body candles
Image: Amazon

The Kesyoo female body candle set is the perfect addition to any side table. Coming in both white and black wax, they burn beautifully, look chic and add a feminine touch to your home. 

Buy the KESYOO 2pcs Female Body Candle Set ($29.80) from Amazon here.

Curvy Female Torso Candle, $23

Image: Etsy

Made in Victoria, Australia, these handmade curvy female torso candles are used mainly used as décor. However, if you are going to burn her, we recommend you place her on a heatproof, deep plate/ trinket dish to avoid wax spillage. Because they’re handmade they may have slight variations in colour and imperfections compared to the images.

Buy the Curvy Female Torso Candle ($23) from Etsy here.

Curvy Goddess Candles, $18.26

body candles
Image: Etsy

Each of these candles is individually hand-pour in small batches, making them completely unique and different. They also come in a variety of different shades of nude. 

Buy the Curvy Goddess Candles ($18.26) from Etsy here.

Naked Body Booty Candle Set, $15.38

body candles
Image: Etsy

Naked body candles are inspired by the female and male bodies. Each candle is hand-poured using 100% natural soy wax. These little curvy beauties are fragrance-free, but scented ones are available. Each candle is one of a kind as its hand-poured, so some frosting, air bubbles and minor imperfections may be expected.

Buy the Naked Body Booty Candle Set ($15.38) from Etsy here. 

Venus Candle, $16.96

Image: Etsy

If you want to get real arty, this Venus candle is the perfect piece of home décor. This highly detailed candle is far too pretty to burn and smells amazing, according to reviews. 

Buy the Venus Candle ($16.96) from Etsy here. 

Bree Grant

Bree Grant is the E-Commerce Editor at Refinery 29, Lifehacker & Pedestrian.TV who also dabbles in reviewing fun stuff like skincare, makeup, health & fitness trends and sex toys. She also posts way too many pictures of sunrises and beaches on Instagram.

