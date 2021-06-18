A Break Down of Australia’s Current Border Restrictions [Update]

Since COVID-19 began in March 2020, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia.

Over the past year, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters. While we had a pretty good run there for a minute, new positive cases mean restrictions are back for certain areas.

If you’re at a loss of where we’re at with all this change, don’t worry. We’ve created a guide for you below.

New South Wales

(Update 18/6) The NSW government has relaxed restrictions on visitors from Victoria, now stating that “If you visited a place of high concern in Victoria at the date and time listed in the COVID-19 concerns notice, continue to follow the guidance for testing and self-isolation”.

Queensland

Update (18/6) Queensland has named the “Local Government Areas that make up Greater Melbourne in Victoria as COVID-19 hotspots”.

“Anyone who has been in Greater Melbourne in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter Queensland, except for a limited range of people who can enter for essential purposes”.

The state has also announced it will now require a declaration to enter into QLD from anywhere in Australia or New Zealand. This will be effective as of 1:00 am AEST Saturday 19 June 2021.

See all the Queensland restrictions here.

South Australia

(Update 18/6) As of June 15, visitors from Greater Melbourne are not permitted to enter South Australia. NSW visitors who arrived into SA before 2:00 pm June 17, and have visited a close contact location must follow the below:

Self-quarantine for 14 days.

The person must receive a COVID-19 test within 24hrs and on day 5 and 13 into South Australia.

Must wear a face mask which covers their mouth and nose at any time that the person comes in contact with the public for 14 days after their arrival into South Australia.

After 2:00 pm Thursday 17 June 2021, SA will not permit anyone who has been to a NSW hot spot or close contact location to enter the state – with some excemptions. Details here.

Western Australia

(Update 18/6) WA has relaxed restrictions on Victorian visitors, allowing entry into the state on the condition that a COVID-19 be completed along with 14 days of self-isolation.

Anyone who has been to a NSW exposure site must be tested and self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure before travelling. More details here.

All visitors to Western Australia must complete a G2G PASS to obtain permission to enter the state.

Tasmania

(Update 18/6) Anyone who has been to Metropolitan Melbourne 14 days prior to arrival into Tasmania will not be permitted to enter into the state, unless classed as an essential traveller.

There are no other restrictions in place for Tasmania, although all travellers must register their intent to visit.

Northern Territory

(Update 18/6) As of June 5, 2021 the NT government has asked that anyone who has entered the Northern Territory from Queensland isolate and test. Greater Melbourne is also considered a hotspot presently, meaning visitors must undertake 14 days of mandatory, supervised quarantine at the Alice Springs or Howard Springs quarantine facilities.

Anyone coming from NSW who is classed as a close contact must get tested and undertake 14 days quarantine in any suitable location. Casual contacts from NSW must isolate until they receive a negative test result.

The NT Government website offers a useful checklist of things to consider before travelling to the state including a mandatory Border Entry Form.

ACT

(Update 18/6) The ACT asks that non-ACT-residents who have been to a close contact exposure location in New South Wales do not visit the area without an exception.

ACT residents returning from NSW or NSW locals who are already in the ACT and have been to NSW close contact exposure locations must follow the below:

call ACT Health on (02) 5124 6209

complete a declaration form within 24 hours from the commencement of the Areas of Concern notice

immediately quarantine for 14 days since you were last at the exposure location

get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether you have any symptoms or not.

Victoria

(Update 18/6) Victoria has now classed the NSW Local Government Areas of the City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra as orange zones. According to the Victorian government website, in “an orange zone, you can apply for a single-use permit and need to get tested for COVID-19 within 3 days of your arrival in Victoria and isolate until you get a negative test result”.

New Zealand

The Trans-Tasman travel bubble came into effect as of April 18. You can find details on that here.

International

All international travellers arriving into any Australian state or territory will need to go into government arranged hotel quarantine for two weeks. Travellers are now required to return a negative COVID test before travelling to Australia and masks are now mandatory on flights and in Australian airports.

This article has been updated with additional information.