Amazon Prime Day’s 10 Craziest Deals (So Far)

Unless you’ve got some sort of powerful news-muting tool, you’re probably aware Amazon is throwing its Prime Day sales right now. It’s a crazy time for avid online shoppers but with time-sensitive deals slipping through your fingers every few hours, it’s always good to collect yourself and see what’s still available in the lead up to the sales’ close.
Kicking off in the early hours of this morning and running until midnight AEST, June 22 for local deals and until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23 for global deals. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.
So, if you haven’t had a chance to nab yourself a Prime Day bargain, here are the top ten deals still available right now.
1. Dyson — Save on select Dyson V8, V10 and V11 Dyson Animal Stick Vacuums.
- Dyson V11 Animal Stick Vacuum was $1,099, now $879.20 (save $219.80).
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum Cleaner was $899, now $719.20 (save $179.80).
- Dyson V8 Animal Stick Vacuum was $699.99, now $559.20 (save $140.79).
2. Kindle — Save on the Kindle Paperwhite
- Kindle Paperwhite (8GB), usually $199, now $149 (save $50).
- Kindle Paperwhite (32GB) usually, $249, now $189 (save $60).
3. Ecovacs — Save on select Ecovacs Vacuum cleaners
- ECOVACS Deebot OZMO T8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, was $1599, now $1,299 (save $300)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 Pro 2 in 1 Smart Robotic Vacuum was $599, now $399 (save $200)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N79T Robotic Vacuum Cleaner was $279, now $199 (save $80)
4. Dua Nova — Save on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
5. Bosch — Save on the Bosch 91-Piece V-Line Titanium Drill Bit and Screwdriver Bit Set
- Bosch 91-Piece V-Line Titanium Drill Bit and Screwdriver Bit Set with Ratcheting Screwdriver was, $52.50, now $29.90 (save $22.60)
6. Garmin— Save up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin Smartwatches
- Garmin Venu GPS Fitness Smartwatch was $649, now $331.55 (save $317.45).
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Fitness Smartwatch was $579, now $284.05 (save $294.95).
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Fitness Smartwatch was $579, now $284.05 (save $294.95).
7. Panasonic —Save on select LUMIX Cameras
- Panasonic LUMIX G9 (DC-G9GN-K), was $1,545, now $1,219 (save $326)
- Panasonic LUMIX FZ1000 Bridge Camera was $861, now $679 (save $182)
- Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4k Bridge Hi-Zoom Point And Shoot Camera was $322.08, now $315 (save $17.80)
8. Oculus — Save on Oculus 2 56GB Headsets
9. Philips — Save up to 38% off RRP on select Philips Series 2000 Air Purifiers
10. Sony — Savings on select WH1000XM3 over-ear phones Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and more.
Before you nab any of the wicked deals above, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after that.
Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here on Lifehacker.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in