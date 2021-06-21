Level Up Your Life

Amazon Prime Day's 10 Craziest Deals (So Far)

Published 2 hours ago: June 21, 2021 at 11:45 am
Amazon Prime Day’s 10 Craziest Deals (So Far)
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Unless you’ve got some sort of powerful news-muting tool, you’re probably aware Amazon is throwing its Prime Day sales right now. It’s a crazy time for avid online shoppers but with time-sensitive deals slipping through your fingers every few hours, it’s always good to collect yourself and see what’s still available in the lead up to the sales’ close.

Kicking off in the early hours of this morning and running until midnight AEST, June 22 for local deals and until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23 for global deals. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

So, if you haven’t had a chance to nab yourself a Prime Day bargain, here are the top ten deals still available right now.

A Running List of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

1. Dyson — Save on select Dyson V8, V10 and V11 Dyson Animal Stick Vacuums.

Image: Amazon / Dyson

2. Kindle — Save on the Kindle Paperwhite

Image: Amazon

3. Ecovacs — Save on select Ecovacs Vacuum cleaners

Image: Amazon

4. Dua Nova — Save on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker 

Image: Amazon

5. Bosch — Save on the Bosch 91-Piece V-Line Titanium Drill Bit and Screwdriver Bit Set 

Image: Amazon

6. Garmin— Save up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin Smartwatches

Image: Amazon

7. Panasonic —Save on select LUMIX Cameras

Image: Amazon

8. Oculus — Save on Oculus 2 56GB Headsets

Image: Amazon / Occulus

9. Philips — Save up to 38% off RRP on select Philips Series 2000 Air Purifiers

Amazon Prime Day 2021
Image: Amazon / Philips

10. Sony — Savings on select WH1000XM3 over-ear phones Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2021
Image: Amazon / Sony

Before you nab any of the wicked deals above, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after that.

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here on Lifehacker.

Matt Hopkins is a writer who specialises in entertainment, tech & gaming.

