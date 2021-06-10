Here’s a Taste of the Foodie Deals Coming For Amazon Prime Day 2021

If your kitchen is looking a little worse for wear, and you’re in desperate need of new appliances, we’ve got good news for you. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner.

Starting Monday, June 21 and running for a full 65 hours, the massive online shopping event is set to be huge. If you love cooking up a storm in the kitchen then it might be worth pulling together your wish list now. Last year’s sales included a bunch of amazing deals on kitchen appliances, from brands like Phillips, Breville, Russell Hobbs and more.

If you’re keen to access all the Prime Day deals, sign up for a free 30 day free trial here. If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription.

If you really can’t wait, there’s already some pretty sweet deals on kitchen appliances that you can purchase right now.

A kettle made for tea lovers, this Russell Hobbs kettle has multiple boiling functions so you can brew your cup to just the right temperature for your tea. It also holds 1.7 litres and has a ‘keep warm’ button so you’ll never be without a hot cuppa.

Buy the Russell Hobbs RHK510 Addison Kettle was $79.95, now $65 (save $14.95) from Amazon here.

If you still haven’t jumped on the Nutri Ninja bandwagon, now is the time. With 900 watts of power, it breaks down fruits and vegetables for nutrient-rich juices on the go. Ninja’s Pro Extractor Blades crush through ice, seeds, skins and stems for a smooth, even consistency. Just twist on the sip and seal lids and take your drinks wherever you go.

Buy the Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extractor was $129.99, now $78 (save $51.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for a top tier air fryer, this is it. The Phillip Air Fryer Premium is all class, it make fries that are just as crispy as a traditional deep fryer, but with up to 90% less fat. The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish and chicken. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time. To save time and ensure hassle-free cleanup, all parts are removable and dishwasher safe.

Buy the Philips Air Fryer Premium was $499, now $424 (save $75.00) from Amazon here.

Nothing screams winter like an all-in-one cooker. This one from Tefal has 25 different cooking program options, and is designed to create delicious meals and reduce the amount of time you spend in the kitchen. It comes with a 6 litre bowl capacity, three pressure cook settings — low, medium and high heat — and can slow cook for up to nine hours.

Buy the Tefal Fast and Delicious All-in-One MultiCooker was $219.95, now $133 (save $86.95) from Amazon here.

This 4-slice toaster has progressive browning control with 6 levels that allow you to toast your bread as you like. With dedicated settings, you can reheat, defrost, prepare a delicious bagel or cancel the programme at any time. Removing even the smallest of slices is easy thanks to the extra-lift position.

Buy the De’Longhi Distinta Moments 4 Slice Toaster, $199.00, now $169.00 (save $30) from Amazon here.