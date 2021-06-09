Level Up Your Life

Here’s How Book Lovers Can Make the Most of Amazon Prime Day

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Published 1 hour ago: June 9, 2021 at 1:38 pm -
Filed to:affiliate partnership
amazon primeamazon prime dayAmazon Prime Day 2020prime dayprime day 2020prime day australia
Here’s How Book Lovers Can Make the Most of Amazon Prime Day
Image: Supplied
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you consider yourself a bit of a bookworm? Have you been thinking about making the switch from hardback to Kindle but haven’t yet taken the plunge? Well, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has got you covered.

Every year massive online shopping event is slashing prices across hundreds of books ranging from autobiography and self-help to inspirational cooking and bestselling fiction. If you’ve been lusting after a book (or 20) to add to your reading pile then this is the perfect opportunity to stock up.

Kicking off at midnight AEST, June 21 until midnight AEST, June 22 for local deals and until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23 for global deals, you’ll have a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

If you’re a Prime member and you haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited yet, you can already get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial thanks to a sweet early deal. After that it’s $13.99 a month and you can cancel anytime. 

We’ll be covering all the sales on the day over here so be sure to bookmark this page.

READ MORE
The Best Beginner Cookbooks If Burning Toast is Your Speciality

To access the major sales, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might find that you already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription.

If you ask us, it’s worth making a must-read list now ahead of the June event.

This article has been updated since publication with new information and deals.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.