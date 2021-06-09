Here’s How Book Lovers Can Make the Most of Amazon Prime Day

Do you consider yourself a bit of a bookworm? Have you been thinking about making the switch from hardback to Kindle but haven’t yet taken the plunge? Well, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has got you covered.

Every year massive online shopping event is slashing prices across hundreds of books ranging from autobiography and self-help to inspirational cooking and bestselling fiction. If you’ve been lusting after a book (or 20) to add to your reading pile then this is the perfect opportunity to stock up.

Kicking off at midnight AEST, June 21 until midnight AEST, June 22 for local deals and until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23 for global deals, you’ll have a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

If you’re a Prime member and you haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited yet, you can already get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial thanks to a sweet early deal. After that it’s $13.99 a month and you can cancel anytime.

We’ll be covering all the sales on the day over here so be sure to bookmark this page.

To access the major sales, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might find that you already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription.

If you ask us, it’s worth making a must-read list now ahead of the June event.

This article has been updated since publication with new information and deals.