If you’re always looking to buy new books but your wallet keeps crying out in pain, we’ve got good news for you. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, and if last year is anything to go by, it might just include sales on best-selling book titles.
Kicking off at midnight AEST, June 21 until midnight AEST, June 22 for local deals and until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23 for global deals, you’ll have a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best book sales Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.
If you’re a Prime member and you haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited yet, you can already get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial thanks to a sweet early deal. After that it’s $13.99 a month and you can cancel anytime.
Whether you’re a true crime buff or a self-development lover, there’s a book out there for every kind of reader. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks from Amazon so you can make a wish list ahead of the big online shopping event.
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett was, $22.99, now $12 (save 10.99)
Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens was $22.99, now $12 (save $10.99)
Atomic Habits by James Clear was $35, now $22 (save $13)
Honeybee by Craig Silvey was $32.99, now $16 (save $16.99)
The Happiest Man On Earth by Eddie Jaku was $32.99, now $19 (save $13.99)
Ghosts by Dolly Alderton was $32.99, now $10.89 (save $12.10)
The Woman In The Window by A. J. Finn was $19.99, now $9 (save 10.99)
My Tidda, My Sister by Marlee Silva was $29.99, now $19 (save $10.99)
The Dry by Jane Harper was $16.99, now $11 (save $5.99)
Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari was $24.99, now $14.30 (save $10.69)
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo was $19.99, now $12 ($7.99)
All Our Shimmering Skies by Trent Dalton was $32.99, now $14.99 (save $18)
The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi & Fumitake Koga was $24.99, now $18.99 (save $6)
Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty was $32.99, now $16.73 (save $16.26)
The Yield by Tara June Winch was $32.99, now $19.99 (save $13)
Dare To Lead by Brene Brown was $29.99, now $15.95 (save $14.04)
The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell was $14.99, now $13.50 (save $1.49)
Start With Why by Simon Sinek was $24.99, now $18 (save $6.99)
Untamed by Glennon Doyle was $35, now $19.80 (save $15.20)
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee was $22.99, now $17.93 (save $5.06)
Bridgerton: The Duke And I by Julia Quinn was $19.99, now $9.95 (save $10.04)
Sex & Vanity by Kevin Kwan was $32.99, now $23 (save $9.99)
Know My Name by Chanel Miller was $22.99, now $17.93 (save $5.06)
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston was $26.99, now $16 (save $10.99)
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng was $22.99 now $15.66 (save $6.33)
Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker was $22.99, now $16.53 (save $6.46)
Three Women by Lisa Taddeo was $22.99, now $14 (save $8.99)
Eggshell Skull by Bri Lee was $29.99, now $24.25 (save $5.74)
