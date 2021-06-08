The Most Popular Books to Keep an Eye Out for During Amazon Prime Day 2021

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re always looking to buy new books but your wallet keeps crying out in pain, we’ve got good news for you. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, and if last year is anything to go by, it might just include sales on best-selling book titles.

Kicking off at midnight AEST, June 21 until midnight AEST, June 22 for local deals and until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23 for global deals, you’ll have a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best book sales Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

If you’re a Prime member and you haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited yet, you can already get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial thanks to a sweet early deal. After that it’s $13.99 a month and you can cancel anytime.

Whether you’re a true crime buff or a self-development lover, there’s a book out there for every kind of reader. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks from Amazon so you can make a wish list ahead of the big online shopping event.

READ MORE 11 Books on Being Single That'll Completely Change Your Outlook

We love an Amazon book sale!

This article has been updated since publication.