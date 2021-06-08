How to Score the Best Beauty Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2021

If you’re frequently restocking your skincare and beauty cupboard but could always do with more, we have good news for you. The glorious two-day (three for us lucky Aussies) that is Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicks off on June 21 and will be stacked with beauty sales.

If last year is anything to go by there will be some seriously good Amazon beauty sales. Everything from basics like micellar water, moisturiser, foundation and eyeliner right through to your more expensive beauty tools like hairdryers and hair removal devices will be going for cheap.

If you fancy yourself a smart beauty shopper, Amazon Prime Day is basically non-negotiable. Especially when big brands like L’Oreal, Garnier, NYX and Maybelline usually have huge discounts on their cult products like the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% HA Serum, Garnier’s SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm and Natio Gentle Facial Scrub.

If like me, you like to be fully prepared for online shopping events, so the limited shopping window is relatively stress-free, we’ve prepared a mini cheat sheet (the dates, the details, how to get the free, fast delivery) to get you ready for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Right this way…

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 was recently confirmed to take place from midnight AEST, June 21 until midnight AEST, June 22 for local deals and until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23 for global deals. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

We’ll be covering all the sales on the day over here so be sure to bookmark this page.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might find that you already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

My shopping cart’s full just thinking about it.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is June 21-22. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to access all the deals.

This article has been updated since publication.