ALDI’s Special Buys Include A Massive 75-inch TV For A Small Price

New TV models are officially in season and if you’ve been holding out for a cheaper television to enter the market, ALDI may have the answer to your prayers. ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys range includes a bunch of affordable home electronics including a massive 75-inch tellie.

The Electric Value Special Buys range will arrive in ALDI stores from Saturday, June 19.

The sale encompasses a range of home electronics with everything from TVs to home appliances like washing machines.

The star of the show is the 75-inch Bauhn television which will cost you under $1000. The TV features 4K resolution, HDR and is powered by WebOS, giving you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Stan., and YouTube.

ALDI’s electronics Special Buys

To help you prepare for your shopping spree, we’ve rounded up the best deals from ALDI’s electronics sale. Here’s what’s on offer:

Bauhn 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV – $999

12 Place Stainless Steel Dishwasher – $299

10kg Front Load Washing Machine – $499

10kg Top Loader Washing Machine – $399

7kg Clothes Dryer – $249

Air Resistance Rower – $349

1.7L Dual Layer Kettle – $34.99

Samsung 3-in-1 Microwave (with grill and convection) – $179

Samsung Powerbot Vacuum with Mop – $399

Premium Handheld Stick Vacuum – $149

Online exclusives

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter E10 – $349

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter E25 – $599

I don’t know about you but I’m regretting forking out so much money on my current TV right now.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and in-demand so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home office, ALDI also has a range of office products on sale in its Special Buys range this Saturday, June 12. You can snag a new LG monitor, ergonomic office chair or a standing desk, all for a bargain!

Plus, did you know ALDI has a range of cheap winter wines? Find out if they’re any good in our review.