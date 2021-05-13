Your Winter Weather Forecast Is Here And Look, It Could Be Worse

Can you believe it’s almost winter? Scary, but true. As we head into a new season, it’s always good to know what weather to expect. And this winter is no different. Is it going to be a one or two blanket kind of winter? Is it going to be a sunny or rainy winter, because there’s a big difference.

Thankfully, the Bureau of Meteorology is here with its climate outlook for the season, which should help us prepare for the cold months ahead. So, what is Australia in for over the next few months?

Cold, but not too cold

In a potentially worrying sign of climate change but a good sign for our heaters, winter this year is set to be warmer than average. A mild winter, even.

BOM reports that maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer throughout winter, particularly in the northern tropics and south-eastern Australia. That spells encouraging news for those of us on the coasts.

This comes off the back of a cooler than average April, particularly for Canberra which measured a record six nights hitting sub-zero temperatures.

However, for those in Western Australia, things are likely to be a little cooler than average in June but warmer than average in July.

BOM expects temperatures for winter to be warmer than average nationwide with 80% chances of this in the eastern two-thirds of Australia. This should continue through June, July and September.

So maybe a one blanket kind of winter?

Rain is here to stay

The country has been copping a lot of rain recently and, sorry mates, but this is set to continue into the winter season.

From June to August, rainfall is likely to be above average for the eastern two-thirds of Australia. Meanwhile, areas in the west, north and far south-east have equal chances of normal or below-average rainfall.

This rain is great for all our farms, but the BOM did warn that wet soil and catchments paired with further rainfall could result in more widespread floods, particularly in eastern Australia.

Climate drivers like the El Niño southern oscillation are in neutral for now.

So, what we can take away from this is that while rain and cold don’t make for a fun time, it won’t be as stupidly cold as past winters. Although, you still have my permission to invest in a bunch of winter woollies.