What to Watch, Play and Read in Australia This Weekend

There are more entertainment options than ever before. While the pandemic may cause restrictions to change at any moment, there’s always something to watch, play or do on your weekend.

To help you cut through the noise of an overwhelming amount of new movies, TV shows, games and experiences on offer right now, every week we’ll give you a list of recommendations to entertain you over the weekend.

Here’s what’s new this week.

What’s new on streaming?

Netflix

There’s a lot going on over at Netflix with the second season of sci-fi favourite Love, Death and Robots and a new season of Castlevania dropping in time for the weekend.

Most anticipated, however, would have to be Halston. It’s a new series from Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Assassination of Gianni Versace) and it follows the true story of American celebrity fashion designer, Halston, with Ewan McGregor in the lead role.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime is debuting its new series The Underground Railroad this weekend, which is a historical drama about a woman escaping slavery in the US. The series comes from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

Britbox

If you missed it last weekend, the epic season finale of Line of Duty season 6 aired on BritBox to rave reviews. You can binge-watch the whole season now.

You can find out what else to watch in Australia with our guide.

What’s new at Australian cinemas?

Glad you asked. We’re lucky enough to have cinemas well and truly open again in Australia, so what’s good on the big screen?

In this week’s new releases we’ve got the next grisly instalment in the Saw franchise with Spiral: From The Book of Saw.

There’s also Angelina Jolie’s new movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man. Or you can still catch these movies in theatres:

Mortal Kombat

June Again

Locked Down

Godzilla vs Kong

Any new video games?

For those who enjoy gaming on the weekend, you’ll be glad to know there are some hot new titles to dig into.

The ever-popular Mass Effect series has been remastered with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which includes the first three main games in one package. If you’ve never played Mass Effect before, now is the time.

There’s also the new PvPvE multiplayer game, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, if you want to run around in medieval times with your mates.

How about some new books?

Remember The Martian? A decent book, a decent movie. Well, now Andy Weir has released a new space adventure with Project Hail Mary. The book follows Ryland Grace who is the sole survivor of a desperate, last-chance mission. If he fails humanity Earth will perish.

Hollywood actor Seth Rogen has also released his memoir Yearbook, which is a collection of true stories that are, in the words of Seth, “funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best.”

Another celebrity memoir comes in the way of Julia Morris’ Make it Easy, which is described as “hilariously half-baked life advice from another deluded celebrity.” Sounds fun.

Or some new music?

Good tunes are a sure-fire way to get the good vibes going. For starters, if you haven’t got your requests in for Triple J’s requestival time is quickly running out, and believe me, you don’t want to miss this.

This week we’ve also got new music from Jorja Smith, St. Vincent, Delta Goodrem and The Black Keys.

Are there any good events happening?

There’s a ton of great events out there now that restrictions have, mostly, eased.

For starters, Disney fans should definitely check out ACMI’s new exhibition in Melbourne. Disney: The Magic of Animation is running at ACMI from May 13 all the way through to October 17, so you have a few months to check it out.

Elsewhere, Melbourne is also starting a series of FOMO Fridays with a bunch of bars, restaurants and other locations around town slinging free stuff. And for those in NSW, don’t forget to use up your Dine and Discover vouchers (you have free money, use it!).

I’m moving house this weekend so I doubt I’ll get to do any of the above, but I hope you find something to entertain you!