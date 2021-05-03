What Is Mushroom Coffee and Why You Should Make the Switch

For many of us (read: all of us), a strong cup of coffee in the morning is a must. Seriously, you’d be wise not to talk to me until I’ve had my AM caffeine fix. While your average bean is good for a morning cup of joe, come 3 pm you usually need another caffeine kick, but want to avoid downing another cup. Cue: Mushroom coffee. Coffee drinkers new favourite spin-off with only half the caffeine!

What is mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is just like your regular brew only blended with medicinal mushroom extracts like Reishi, Chaga and Lion’s Mane, both of which have been used for thousands of years in Chinese medicine. It’s said to have more health benefits and half the amount of caffeine.

What are the benefits of mushroom coffee?

While there is a lot of claims around the benefits of mushroom coffee, they should all be taken with a grain of salt as there are very few studies to back it up. However, it’s said to help enhance energy, improve focus (without the dreaded jitters), assist memory function and better your quality of sleep.

Mushroom coffee vs regular coffee

Mushroom coffee typically contains half the amount of caffeine as regular coffee does. So if you’re someone who gets the shakes from a regular cup of joe, it could be worth making the switch. You’ll still get a caffeine hit and the usual benefits of a brew, just without some of the negatives.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best mushroom coffee blends, powders and teas so you can give it a whirl.

Where to Buy Mushroom Coffee

Ganoderma coffee mix is an instant coffee that contains Ganoderma extract and Reishi mushroom spore powder, a superfood powder to help support the immune system. It helps with fatigue, calming nerves, is said to help improve sleep quality and most importantly, tastes like coffee, not mushrooms! Empty 1 sachet into your favourite mug, fill with hot water, stir, and enjoy.

Master stress and cut the caffeinated jitters with Four Stigmatic’s Adaptogen Coffee Mix. Simply swap your usual coffee order for one of these babies and enjoy feeling rejuvenated, calm and ready to tackle the day. Their new formula contains ingredients like ashwagandha and eleuthero and is ready to drink with hot water or add your own milk of choice for a creamier brew.

Enjoy energy all day without the crash with Teelixir Mushroom Raw Cacao Latte. This super healthy Reishi mushroom hot chocolate is perfect to give you a lift in balanced energy that will last. Cacao is rich in nutrients like magnesium that provides a very calm and uplifting feeling without feeling overstimulated or burned out. While the Reishi mushroom is a powerful adaptogen that enhances the body’s ability to better handle all the stressors that life throws at us. This longevity superfood has been used for centuries to calm the mind and promote relaxation and better sleep.

Overflowing with antioxidant properties that support your daily wellness, energy levels, and immune system, this mushroom coffee with reishi is the perfect substitute for your morning brew. It’ll give you the coffee taste you crave while providing an energy hit and boost of mental clarity.