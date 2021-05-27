How To Watch the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final In Australia

Sporting matches are coming back to life all around the world and that includes the UEFA comp. The UEFA Champions League season has been underway for some time now but the main event, aka the final, will take place this weekend.

The UEFA Champions League sees some of the best teams from around Europe compete and it draws Aussie football fans every year.

This weekend the big finale will take place with Chelsea facing off against Manchester City. The game is taking place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Unfortunately, the European time zone often makes these games hard to watch in the southern hemisphere. So how can Aussies catch the action?

When is the final?

The UEFA Champions League final game will take place on Sunday, May 30 here in Australia. The game is kicking off very early in the morning so if you’re keen to watch the game live you should set your alarm.

Here’s when the game starts in each time zone:

5:00 am AEST

4:30 am ACST

3:00 am AWST

How to watch the Champions League in Australia

Wouldn’t it be nice if all the sporting matches were on the same platform? It would be, but that’s unfortunately not the reality in our streaming landscape.

While Foxtel and Kayo have typically held a vice over the live sports market, we have Optus Sport and Stan Sport to consider as well.

When it comes to the Champions League in Australia you can find it over on Optus Sport. You can subscribe to Optus Sport for $14.99 a month or get an annual pass for $99. Certain Optus plans can also get Optus Sport for free.

Optus Sport is available on a bunch of devices including:

Web browser (Safari, Edge, Chrome, Firefox)

Mobile app or web browser

Fetch TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Xbox One

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Satellite set-top box

You can see a full list of devices that support Optus Sport and how to use them here.

Optus Sport is also home to a bunch of other great football matches including women’s football, Premier League and UEFA’s Europa League.

Will you be getting up early to watch the game? Here’s hoping your team wins if you do.