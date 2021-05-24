Where Aussies Can Catch up on All the Fast and Furious Movies Before F9

Another year, another Fast & Furious movie. This year we are up to the whopping ninth instalment in the fast car franchise (make that ten if you count spin-off Hobbs & Shaw).

As long as they’re making cars, they’re making Fast & Furious movies to drive them in so what is there to look forward to in F9?

Fast and Furious 9: What do you need to know?

In the ninth movie in the Fast saga, the gang are going up against a whole new competitor. Here’s the synopsis:

Dominic Toretto and his crew join forces to battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered – his forsaken brother.

Vin Diesel’s forsaken brother is none other than John Cena, which continues the franchise’s trend of pairing muscle cars with muscle actors.

Elsewhere in the movie are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanual, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Plus, Fast and Furious royalty Justin Lin is back in the director’s chair for this one.

You can check out what the fam are up to in the latest trailer below.

If you’re wondering how F9 can possibly go bigger and better than its predecessors then you’ll be pleased to know that, yes, there is a sequence in space.

When can you see F9 in Australia?

F9 is releasing slowly in countries around the world after multiple pandemic related delays. The film is already breaking pandemic box office records and the first reviews are calling this Fast movie the biggest and most ridiculous one yet.

In Australia, we’ll be able to see F9 in local cinemas from June 17.

Where can you catch up on the other Fast and Furious movies?

If you’re like me and have just realised you’re about nine movies behind on the Fast & Furious franchise, the good news is streaming has got our backs.

The streaming gods have blessed us in Australia with one home for the whole family of Fast & Furious movies – because the movies are all about family, right?

You can catch The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious all streaming right now on Binge.

Hobbs & Shaw meanwhile is over on Netflix.

What order should you watch them in?

The films in the Fast saga are (mostly) numbered, so working out what order to view them in shouldn’t be an issue, right? This has sparked some debate online and a number of alternative viewing orders have been circulating.

If you want to watch the movies in order of release, here’s how to do it:

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Hobbs & Shaw

Pocket-lint has a different viewing order, which it claims is the best way to watch the saga:

Fast and Furious

The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Los Bandoleros

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast and Furious 6

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious 8

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

The main difference here is that Tokyo Drift is placed further towards the end and it includes two short films within the saga that are included in the special edition DVDs of 2 Fast 2 Furious and Fast & Furious.

No matter how you choose to watch the Fast saga it will take you approximately 18 hours to get through them all, so get watching!