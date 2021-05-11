This Free Mod Adds ‘World of Warcraft’ Zones to ‘Valheim’

Valheim players worried about all the time they’re spending outside of World of Warcraft can now kill two birds with one stone. Thanks to a new — free — mod, you can explore the beloved realms of Azeroth from within everyone’s favourite Viking survival game.

The free mod, called Valheim of Warcraft, doesn’t change anything about Valheim’s core gameplay, but adds the majority of World of Warcraft’s zones to Valheim as playable landmasses. This includes Kalimdor, the Eastern Kingdoms, Quel’Thalas, Northrend, Pandaria, and lots more.

Note that this import isn’t a one-to-one recreation. The mod’s creator, who goes by “Kromek” on the Nexus Mod website, says each landmass has been shrunk by about 20% to make the map fit in Valheim, and the cosmic realms like Argus, Draenor, Outlands, and the Shadowlands are not yet included. The Maelstrom is also technically there, but without its iconic whirling vortex.

The custom map starts players off in a recreated version of the Timeless Isle that includes active portals to World of Warcraft’s various starting zones. From there, each zone has its own progression path and boss battles to play through, with further portals that ferry you around the land in place of World of Warcraft’s ship and zeppelin routes.

That said, you won’t find major cities, dungeons, or other structures to explore, though Kromek plans to add optional prebuilt structures and flesh the map out with “burial chambers, sunken crypts, and goblin villages” where they would believably appear. But since Valheim lets players build their own towns, you and your friends could challenge yourselves to recreate Orgrimmar, Stormwind, and the rest on your own right now.

To add Valheim of Warcraft map to your game:

Go to Users/[Your User Name]/AppData/LocalLow/IronGate/Valheim on your PC. Back up the “Worlds” and “Characters” folders to a safe, easily accessible location so you can recover your game data if something goes wrong. Install the Better Continents mod from Nexus Mods (requires a free Nexus Mods account). Download the Valheim of Warcraft map zip folder from Nexus Mods. Unzip the Valheim of Warcraft map to Users/[Your User Name]/AppData/LocalLow/IronGate/Valheim/worlds Open Valheim, then select “Valheim of Warcraft” from the listed worlds to start playing.

Instructions for playing the map online are included on Valheim of Warcraft’s Nexus mod page.