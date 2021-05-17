You Can Score 30% off at The Iconic Today

There comes a time in our lives when we can afford to move things from our shopping wish list and into our carts. A time where savings are abundant and deals are too good not to take advantage of. And when it comes to THE ICONIC’s big sales, this is that time.

As of this morning, THE ICONIC’s taking 30% off thousands of styles across fashion, beauty, sportswear and more. Big-name brands like P.E Nation, Assembly, C&M, Reliquia Jewellery, Superga, Billini, Sol Sana, Dr Martens, AERE, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, just to name a few, and in the mix, so it’s worth a scroll.

The sale kicks off today and lasts until Sunday, May 23 at 11.59 pm, meaning you’ve got 5 full days to capitalise on these sweet, sweet discounts. If I was you, I’d be cross-checking my upcoming social calendar with my current winter wardrobe and a shopping list, stat.

To make things a little easier, I’ve pulled out my favourite picks from THE ICONIC’s sale to give you a starting point. Oh, and did I mention they’re doing free express delivery for orders over $50 in Australia?! Discounts are applied at the checkout. Happy Spending!

The LEVI’S 501 Original Jeans are classic, effortless jeans that you’ll have for years to come. With a classic straight leg and iconic styling, they’re literally the blueprint for every pair of jeans in existence. To this day, they’ve never gone out of style, and probs never will.

If you weren’t prepared for the weekend winter chill, it’s time to invest in this season’s must-have wardrobe essential. Atmos&Here Curvy’s Emma Hooded Puffer Jacket brings a little more luxury to chilly days out with its sleek design and lush faux fur trim inside the hood.

If you’re looking for your next workout essential, you’ve found it. The Endurance Hoodie is designed in a relaxed fit and cut from sustainable 100% organic cotton for a hyper-soft feel with an ultra-cool off-duty look. Featuring a kangaroo pouch pocket and generous hood with drawcords and statement gold hardware detailing.

Roll up the cuffs of the Curve Taylor Mom Jeans from Cotton On and style it with a crisp white tee, boots and a leather jacket for a foolproof winter uniform. Coming in 5 different denim shades, these mom style jeans are about to become your new go-to.

At this point, C&M tee’s are basically wardrobe staples. The timeless C & M Camilla and Marc Huntington Tee features bold branding and a feather-soft jersey construction for accessible and effortless high-end design every day of the week.

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Small Camera Cross Body Bag was $520, now $364 (save $156)

Oozing with authentic designer street-cred, the Marc Jacobs’ Snapshot Small Camera Cross Body Bag has an instantly identifiable design with a removable branded jacquard seat-belt crossbody strap and a luxurious polished gold-toned Double J logo atop colour-blocked saffiano leather. The structured design comes in a total of seven colourways.

RELIQUIA Spiral Gold Hoop Earrings was $119, now $83.30 (save $35.70)

Striking in their simplicity, these Spiral Hoop Earrings from Reliquia will take any outfit to the next level. The bright 18-karat gold plating and circular spiral design ensures they’re a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

Protect yourself from the sun without sacrificing chic style in the streamlined Estelle frames from Luv Lou. The chic sunnies come in four colourways — light tortoiseshell, dark tortoiseshell, black and white.

Wear the Essential Leather Sneakers by Tommy Hilfiger with everything from crisp cotton tees and denim jeans to chino style pants and a button-up. The fresh white kicks feature a low-top profile with a rubber sole to ensure traction on slick city streets.

Update your off-duty staples with the Let Go SS VJ Tee by Harley-Davidson, which is cut from pure cotton jersey in a vintage black hue. It’s comfy, pairs well with blue jeans and can be the ultimate shared piece of clothing in your and your partner’s wardrobe.

The Desert Cat Crew from cult contemporary label AllSaints proves the classic cotton knit that’ll spicy up any outfit. Paired perfectly with black jeans, it’s the perfect piece to warm up your winter wardrobe.

These Gucci frames are well worth the investment, especially if you’re in for a cheeky discount. Keeping things sleek and sophisticated, the Italian fashion house Gucci gifted us with these square-shaped frames in three colourways, black, tortoiseshell and black with Gucci detailed arms.

The Sentry Chrono watch from Nixon is sleek and modern. Crafted from matte black stainless steel, the timepiece features a three-hand quartz movement and a chronograph face.

