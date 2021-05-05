Level Up Your Life

The Best Taco Bell Menu Items, According to the Staff

Lauren Rouse

Published 57 mins ago: May 5, 2021 at 4:03 pm
Filed to:fast food
mexican foodtaco bell
Image: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto/Getty Images
There’s an abundance of Mexican restaurant chains in Australia. The latest and greatest to join the ranks is an international favourite, Taco Bell.

The American fast-food chain has exploded Down Under with 20 stores (plus a new inner-Sydney location at Green Square!). If you haven’t experienced Taco Bell before, you might be wondering where to start? What should you order? Is there really a bell?

Yes, there is a bell.

The menu is also a sight to behold, with plenty of new Mexican creations to try. In order to get the lowdown on what’s good, we asked the Taco Bell staff what their personal favourite menu items are.

The results came in and we now have the top three menu items the staff suggest you get your mouth around.

This is what Taco Bell staff recommend

Cheesy Double Decker

Image: Taco Bell

Taking a huge 41% of votes, the Cheesy Double Decker takes the number one spot as the staff’s favourite Taco Bell menu item.

I’ve had a cheesy double-decker myself and wholeheartedly agree with this decision. This taco is a thing of magic.

The cheesy double decker taco is a hard shell taco wrapped in a soft flatbread and fused together with a layer of melted cheese. It is literally the best of both worlds if you can’t decide between a hard or soft shell.

Crunchwrap Supreme

Image: Taco Bell

Coming in second at 33% is the famous Crunch Wrap Supreme.

This hexagon-shaped Mexican fiesta is basically the ultimate quesadilla. The six-sided wrap is stuffed with a choice of protein, veggies, tostadas, sauce, which is then folded and toasted to create a meal that is both soft and crunchy.

Chocodilla

Image: Taco Bell

Lastly, with 27%, we have The Chocodilla.

It goes without saying that this is one of Taco Bell’s dessert offerings. The Chocodilla is the chocolate quesadilla you didn’t know you needed. It’s pressed, toasted and crispy with delicious melted dark chocolate inside. It’s the perfect way to top off any Taco Bell meal.

So, there you have it – the must-try Taco Bell meals, as recommended by the staff who work there. If you want to find a local Taco Bell to try out these items yourself, you can see a list of locations here.

If you’re wondering what other Mexican feeds are good around town, check out the menu items the staff at Guzman y Gomez rate the highest.

