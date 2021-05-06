As the numerous COVID-19 outbreaks across Australia have highlighted, this pandemic crisis is not going away without a more widely-rolled out vaccine.
The recent news out of WA and NSW has Australians on high alert, concerned about reinstated border closures and social distancing restrictions.
At present, we can tell you that there are currently 2 active cases that have been locally acquired in NSW. A small number, sure, but we know this thing moves quickly. For that reason, the NSW government has announced new rules around household visitors and mask-wearing for the state.
As of midday May 6, until 12.01 am 10 May (enforceable from 5:00 pm), the following rules will be observed:
- Visitors to households will be limited to 20 guests – including children
- Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theatres, hospitals, aged care facilities and for front-of-house hospitality staff (except in a hospitality venue when eating or drinking)
- Drinking while standing up at indoor venues will not be allowed
- Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed
- Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings with a strong recommendation that no more than 20 people should be on the dancefloor at any one time
- Visitors to aged care facilities will be limited to two people.
WA is out of the thick of it right now with most COVID-19 restrictions relaxed, aside from a handful that will remain until 12.01 am, Saturday 8 May. Masks are still recommended and visitors are limited to 30 people per home.
How do I keep up with COVID-19 hot spots?
If you’re trying to stay across all the local updates on new cases, there’s an incredibly useful interactive map available on Google that may help.
The regularly updated map shows currently identified COVID-19 contact tracing (or hot spot) locations across the country so folks know which sites have been impacted and whether or not they need to act after having visited them.
It’s been divvied up into sections according to severity.
The list of venues under NSW – Test & 14 Days Isolation include (as of 12:02 pm May 6):
Barbeques Galore Annandale
Barbeques Galore Casula
The Meat Store Bondi Junction
Event Cinemas Bondi Junction
BP Mascot
Barbetta
Figo
Joe’s Barbeques & Heating
Tucker Barbecues
District Brasserie
HineSight Optometrist
The list of venues under WA – Monitor for Symptoms include (as of 12:02 pm May 6):
San Remo Pizza Whitfords
McDonald’s Landsdale
Grill’d Whitford City
Hungry Jack’s Burgers Beldon
Nando’s Beldon
Mullaloo Chinese Restaurant
Kallaroo Seafoods
IGA Mullaloo
Duncraig Fresh IGA
Bangkok Brothers Whitfords
BP Padbury
Jesters Padbury
Chicken Treat Landsdale
Hungry Jack’s Whitfords
Subway Whitfords
Wokinabox Duncraig
Gong Cha
Just Sushi At Woodvale
Nando’s Duncraig
Basil & Mint Vietnamese Restaurant
Subway Woodvale
WokinaBox Madeley
Wyatt Kebabs and Turkish Bakery
Sir Benedict – Whitford City
McDonald’s Tapping
The Coffee Club Café – Banksia Grove.
Hungry Jack’s Burgers Banksia Grove
Coco Cubano Joondalup
McDonald’s Joondalup
Hungry Jack’s Burgers Joondalup
McDonald’s Beldon
Red Rooster Beldon
Pastacup Beldon
McDonald’s Wanneroo
Subway Wanneroo
Landsdale Fish & Chips
Hungry Jack’s Burgers Wangara
Chicken Treat Padbury
Krispy Kreme Whitford City
Pizza Hut Woodvale
San Churro Hillarys
Guzman y Gomez Whitfords
Grill’d Hillarys
Hungry Jack’s Burgers Glengarry
Hungry Jack’s Burgers Karrinyup
Grind Zero
5 Points Kitchen
KFC Karrinyup
McDonald’s Duncraig
Boba Bear Whitford
Hungry Jack’s Burgers Balga
Subway Balcatta
Nando’s Hillarys
Daily Grind Cafe Wangara
The list of venues under WA – Test and Isolate Until Negative Result include (as of 12:02 pm May 6):
South Street GP – Star Family Medical
Puma Alexander Heights
Landsdale Early Learning and Enrichment Childcare
Pharmacy 777 Nollamara
Shell Coles Express Ocean Reef
KFC Beldon
Mirrabooka Mosque/Masjid Al Taqwa
Puma Madeley
Liberty fuel Banksia Grove
Brookside Medical Centre
Coles Balcatta
Caltex Scarborough
All Night Pizza Café
Agha Juice Cafe
Event Cinemas – Morley
Smokemart & GiftBox & Vape Square Balcatta
Northlands Fresh Market
Spudshed Stirling
Swan Taxis
Pizza Hut Wanneroo
KFC Whitfords/Hillarys
Visit the COVID-19 hot spot map here and click on a location to see specific information about the area you may have visited and what to do next.
This article on COVID-19 hot spots has been updated since its original publish date.
