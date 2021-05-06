Stay on Top of Australia’s COVID-19 Hot Spots With This Google Map

As the numerous COVID-19 outbreaks across Australia have highlighted, this pandemic crisis is not going away without a more widely-rolled out vaccine.

The recent news out of WA and NSW has Australians on high alert, concerned about reinstated border closures and social distancing restrictions.

At present, we can tell you that there are currently 2 active cases that have been locally acquired in NSW. A small number, sure, but we know this thing moves quickly. For that reason, the NSW government has announced new rules around household visitors and mask-wearing for the state.

As of midday May 6, until 12.01 am 10 May (enforceable from 5:00 pm), the following rules will be observed:

Visitors to households will be limited to 20 guests – including children

Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theatres, hospitals, aged care facilities and for front-of-house hospitality staff (except in a hospitality venue when eating or drinking)

on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theatres, hospitals, aged care facilities and for front-of-house hospitality staff (except in a hospitality venue when eating or drinking) Drinking while standing up at indoor venues will not be allowed

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings with a strong recommendation that no more than 20 people should be on the dancefloor at any one time

Visitors to aged care facilities will be limited to two people.

WA is out of the thick of it right now with most COVID-19 restrictions relaxed, aside from a handful that will remain until 12.01 am, Saturday 8 May. Masks are still recommended and visitors are limited to 30 people per home.

How do I keep up with COVID-19 hot spots?

If you’re trying to stay across all the local updates on new cases, there’s an incredibly useful interactive map available on Google that may help.

The regularly updated map shows currently identified COVID-19 contact tracing (or hot spot) locations across the country so folks know which sites have been impacted and whether or not they need to act after having visited them.

It’s been divvied up into sections according to severity.

The list of venues under NSW – Test & 14 Days Isolation include (as of 12:02 pm May 6):

Barbeques Galore Annandale

Barbeques Galore Casula

The Meat Store Bondi Junction

Event Cinemas Bondi Junction

BP Mascot

Barbetta

Figo

Joe’s Barbeques & Heating

Tucker Barbecues

District Brasserie

HineSight Optometrist

The list of venues under WA – Monitor for Symptoms include (as of 12:02 pm May 6):

San Remo Pizza Whitfords

McDonald’s Landsdale

Grill’d Whitford City

Hungry Jack’s Burgers Beldon

Nando’s Beldon

Mullaloo Chinese Restaurant

Kallaroo Seafoods

IGA Mullaloo

Duncraig Fresh IGA

Bangkok Brothers Whitfords

BP Padbury

Jesters Padbury

Chicken Treat Landsdale

Hungry Jack’s Whitfords

Subway Whitfords

Wokinabox Duncraig

Gong Cha

Just Sushi At Woodvale

Nando’s Duncraig

Basil & Mint Vietnamese Restaurant

Subway Woodvale

WokinaBox Madeley

Wyatt Kebabs and Turkish Bakery

Sir Benedict – Whitford City

McDonald’s Tapping

The Coffee Club Café – Banksia Grove.

Hungry Jack’s Burgers Banksia Grove

Coco Cubano Joondalup

McDonald’s Joondalup

Hungry Jack’s Burgers Joondalup

McDonald’s Beldon

Red Rooster Beldon

Pastacup Beldon

McDonald’s Wanneroo

Subway Wanneroo

Landsdale Fish & Chips

Hungry Jack’s Burgers Wangara

Chicken Treat Padbury

Krispy Kreme Whitford City

Pizza Hut Woodvale

San Churro Hillarys

Guzman y Gomez Whitfords

Grill’d Hillarys

Hungry Jack’s Burgers Glengarry

Hungry Jack’s Burgers Karrinyup

Grind Zero

5 Points Kitchen

KFC Karrinyup

McDonald’s Duncraig

Boba Bear Whitford

Hungry Jack’s Burgers Balga

Subway Balcatta

Nando’s Hillarys

Daily Grind Cafe Wangara

The list of venues under WA – Test and Isolate Until Negative Result include (as of 12:02 pm May 6):

South Street GP – Star Family Medical

Puma Alexander Heights

Landsdale Early Learning and Enrichment Childcare

Pharmacy 777 Nollamara

Shell Coles Express Ocean Reef

KFC Beldon

Mirrabooka Mosque/Masjid Al Taqwa

Puma Madeley

Liberty fuel Banksia Grove

Brookside Medical Centre

Coles Balcatta

Caltex Scarborough

All Night Pizza Café

Agha Juice Cafe

Event Cinemas – Morley

Smokemart & GiftBox & Vape Square Balcatta

Northlands Fresh Market

Spudshed Stirling

Swan Taxis

Pizza Hut Wanneroo

KFC Whitfords/Hillarys

Visit the COVID-19 hot spot map here and click on a location to see specific information about the area you may have visited and what to do next.

This article on COVID-19 hot spots has been updated since its original publish date.