State of Origin 2021: When and Where to Watch the Series

Get ready sporting fans, because one of the biggest annual events in Aussie sporting is around the corner. The NSW Blues will be going head-to-head with the Queensland Maroons after a shock series loss for NSW in 2020. If you’re keen to tune into the action of the 2021 State of Origin, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the 2021 State of Origin kick-off?

Game one will be played out at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Victoria (the first time since 2018) on Wednesday, June 9.

The remainder of the matches will be:

Game II: Sunday, June 27 at Suncorp Stadium, QLD

at Suncorp Stadium, QLD Game III: Wednesday, July 14 at Stadium Australia, NSW

Where can I watch the games on the telly?

As per the NRL website, the series of games will be broadcast across Australia on the Nine Network and 9Now.

Our Kiwi pals can tune in via Sky Sport.

Can I physically attend?

As is the way of things in the middle of a pandemic, it’s worth keeping in mind that rules and accessibility to public events can change rather quickly. However, tickets to attend the games are currently available for purchase.

Off the back of confirmed cases in Melbourne, there have been questions regarding the decision to host the first game at the MCG. In a recent statement, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo shared that no changes will be made as yet.

“Clearly, State of Origin is coming up pretty soon and we need to think about what happens with Victorian State Government protocols but also with exemptions required for travel so we are monitoring it but at this stage we aren’t taking any further action,” Abdo said. “It’s early days. At this stage, we are monitoring the situation very carefully but if we have to increase the protocols [for players] we will and if we need to consider a contingency plan for where we play Origin I, we will. “We are looking at several venues for that but we would have to see a significant increase in the number of community cases and the potential for lockdown in Victoria before we would consider that.”

It is believed that should the decision need to be made, the NRL will opt for another neutral state rather than hosting the match in NSW or QLD.

We will keep you updated on any updates in this space.

What else is worth knowing?

Well, the pregame entertainment has been confirmed for the series – if you’re interested in that. We’ve been promised performances from Aussie darlings The Veronicas, as well as Sheppard and Lime Cordiale. They will be split between the three events.

In terms of wins, the Maroons took home the shield in 2020, with the two titles before that (2019 and 2018) going to the Blues. The Maroons won the three series prior, and every shield from 2006 through to 2013 – brutal. Before that, the split was fairly even.

Overall, QLD is in the lead with 22 wins compared to NSW’s 15. There have been two draws.

How about the Women’s State of Origin?

You can also nab tickets to the Women’s State of Origin game here.

The event, which is going to be led by two women coaches – Tahnee Norris (Queensland Maroons) and Kylie Hilder (NSW Blues) – is set for Friday, June 25.

For more on where you can tune into the NRL season in Australia, read on here.