These Discounted Robot Vacuums Will Do the Hard Work For You

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whenever we dream about the future, we usually think of far-fetched things like hoverboards and robot servants. And, while hoverboards are yet to happen, the whole robot servant thing isn’t too far off. From the constant advances in smart home capabilities like sophisticated pet cameras and voice-controlled devices to the creation of the robot vacuum cleaner – we might just be living in the future right now.

Robot vacuums are super appealing because of the minimal effort required by their owners. After a few uses, these little cordless machines learn their way around your room using sensors and cameras and pick up all the surface level dirt and dust. You’ll have to be patient with it though, they tend to ‘feel’ their way around the room by bumping into walls and furniture, so it may take a few tries before your robo vacuum properly learns the layout of your room.

READ MORE Human Kind Has Peaked: There Is Now A Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Mops And Empties Itself

You can now find robot vacuums at every price point with a variety of advanced features like room mapping capabilities, self-emptying bins, cameras, some even mop, too! Unfortunately, you can’t avoid vacuuming forever though, especially if your home’s mostly carpeted. Robot vacuum cleaners simply don’t have the same kind of suction power as a standard stick, barrel or upright vacuum, so while the carpet might look clean on the surface, it’s still recommended you give it a proper vacuum for a deeper clean on the reg. That said, they are excellent for picking up a reasonable amount of surface fluff, so if you’ve got a pet (or a rug) that sheds, they’re still a worthwhile investment.

To get the most out of your robo vacuum cleaning, you’ll need to clean the filters, dust bins and brushes regularly so it stays as hygienic and effective as possible.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of robo vacuums that are currently on sale (you can save up to $500), so you can find your new little house helper.

Discounted robot vacuum cleaners

ECOVACS Deebot OZMO T8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $1,799 ($1,599 with $200 off coupon)

DEEBOT OZMO T8-plus is the first ECOVACS vacuum AND mopping robot with state-of-the-art TrueDetect 3D technology. It uses a 3D scanning algorithm and TrueMapping to precisely detect even the smallest of obstacles in the room to avoid collisions, getting stuck or tangled. It offers a deep clean with superior cleaning efficiency and is ensured with ECOVACs powerful pressure-retention suction system as well as the OZMO mopping technology that consists of a water tank so you can enjoy vacuum and mop in one go. The T8-plus comes with an auto-empty station that holds up to 30 days of dust and dirt with the station’s disposable dust bag.

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 ($259 with $40 off coupon)

With the Coredy Robot Vaccum Cleaner simple voice comments can take care of the cleaning while you sit back and relax. Use the Coredy Robot app to schedule cleaning, regardless of where you are! Max vacuuming mode increases vacuum power to 2000 Pa to provide a deeper clean. R580-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner is also equipped with dual-hall sensors to detect boundary strips to keep your robot only clean the home and areas you want.

ILIFE V5s Pro 2-in-1 Mopping Robot Vacuum, was $218.95, now $203.06 (save $15.89)

This 2-in-1 mopping robot vacuum from ILife has a sweeping system that provides a powerful suction in vacuum mode and an intelligently controlled mopping system. Lasts up to 110 minutes of work, automatically docks and charges, so it’s always prepared to clean the floor. It also comes with a 12-month warranty.

ILIFE Robot Vacuum, was $309, now $263.48 (save $46.51)

The ILIFE V8s Robot Vacuum has 6 cleaning modes, a programmable schedule system and a 0.75L dustbin that holds more dirt which reduces the frequency of emptying. It also comes with a remote control that allows you to switch it on with the mere touch of a button. It also has excellent mopping capabilities that’ll leave your tiles and hardwood floors gleaming.

Full-priced robot vacuums

ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 Pro Smart Robotic Vacuum, $599 ($499 with $100 off coupon)

DEEBOT U2 PRO comes with an innovative ‘Pet Care Kit’ plus ‘Max+’ mode, which enables increased suction power to handle troublesome pet hair in the house. With OZMOTM Mopping Technology, you can also switch to the newly upgraded vacuum and mop combo function for an all-round cleaning session for the entire home. Once fully charged and filled with water, DEEBOT can vacuum and mop a floor area of up to 200 sqm.

Roborock S6 Pure takes everything great from the originally S6 and delivers it in a revamped modern package, at a lower price point. Maximise your mopping efficiency with a larger water tank and lighter form-factor than its predecessor. The S6 Pure comes packed with powerful 2000Pa strong suction, laser room measurement and mapping, ingenious carpet detection, washable HEPA filter and the scheduling flexibility of the Roborock Mobile or Xiaomi Mi Home App.

Roborock S6 MaxV introduces twin cameras and infrared imaging to make cleaning more effortless than ever before. With night vision and advanced object avoidance, MaxV will safely and intelligently navigate the multiple levels of your home with precision while you sleep. MaxV is more than a vacuum, you can even fire up remote viewing on the Roborock app and use MaxV as your eyes from afar – check in on your pets, scan your doors and stay in the loop.