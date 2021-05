When and Where Can You Watch Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia?

Australia has been a hotbed for Hollywood activity over the last year and one of the top shows that filmed its run here was Nine Perfect Strangers. The cast is stacked with talent, the series is based on a best-selling book and it might just fill the Big Little Lies shaped gap in your life.

Here’s what we know about Nine Perfect Strangers and when and where you can watch it here in Australia.

What’s the story?

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on a book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, who you may recognise as the Aussie author of Big Little Lies. It’s likely the show will follow a very similar trajectory to the books but if you’re unfamiliar with the story, here’s what to expect.

According to Variety:

Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine stressed city residents who attend a boutique health-and-wellness spa that promises rejuvenation and a healthier lifestyle. Watching over them during the 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, not everything is as it seems and these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what lies ahead for them.

We also have our first look at Nine Perfect Strangers thanks to this promo, which shows pretty much exactly what you’d expect when attending a health resort.

Definitely BLL vibes.

Who’s involved?

Given the book is very much in the same realm as Big Little Lies, it’s not surprising to learn that many of the same players from that TV show are involved in Nine Perfect Strangers.

David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea and Nicole Kidman are all back as producers. Kelley is also writing on the show alongside Samantha Strauss and John Henry Butterworth.

Nicole Kidman will also pull double duties and stars as the resort director, Masha. Making up the rest of the cast is Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, and Asher Keddie.

The series was filmed in Byron Bay last year, which we should really just rename as New Hollywood at this point.

When and where can you watch Nine Perfect Strangers?

Nine Perfect Strangers is yet to receive an official release date but we can expect its eight episodes sometime in 2021.

We also don’t know where exactly it will be dropping in Australia but it’s a good guess it’ll be on Star on Disney+.

Many of the TV series that stream exclusively on Hulu in the US have made their way to Star on Disney+ since it launched and we can assume this one will probably do the same. But watch this space for more updates.

