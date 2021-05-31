NBA Finals 2021: How to Watch All the Biggest Games in Australia

Basketball fans, the NBA playoffs are well underway and that means we’re fast approaching the biggest games in the season.

If you’ve been keeping a close eye, you’ll know that the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Miami Heat, securing a place in the semis. However, there are still a whole heap of games to hit the court in the playoffs, before we get to finals territory.

NBA Playoffs

Here’s a list of the upcoming games playing out in this best-of-seven tournament (meaning they may not all need to go ahead), and their corresponding times in AEST.

Upcoming 2021 NBA games:

Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers Game 4 – June 1, 9:00 am

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz Game 4 – June 1, 11:30 am

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Game 5 – June 2, 9:30 am

Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets Game 5 – June 2, 11:00 am

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns Game 5 – June 2, 12:00 pm

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz Game 5 – June 2, TBD

Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 – June 2, TBD

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks Game 5 – June 3, 9:30 am

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers Game 5 – June 3, 12:00 pm

Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets Game 6 – June 3, TBD

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Game 6 – June 3, TBD

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns Game 6 – June 3, TBD

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers Game 6 – June 4, TBD

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks Game 6 – June 4, TBD

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz Game 6 – June 4, TBD

Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 – June 4, TBD

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns Game 7 – June 5, TBD

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Game 7 – June 5, TBD

Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets Game 7 – June 5, TBD

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks Game 7 – June 6, TBD

Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers Game 7 – June 6, TBD

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz Game 7 – June 6, TBD

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers Game 7 – June 6, TBD

When are the 2021 NBA finals?

The playoffs kicked off May 23 and will continue through to (approximately) June 6, 2021. From there we’ll see the semi-final and finals rounds begin.

The NBA finals are expected the play out across July 8 2021 through to July 22, 2021.

You can find a complete breakdown here.

Where can I watch the NBA in Australia?

There are a few options for how to watch the biggest NBA games in Australia.

Kayo Sports has been and will continue to air a selection of games this season, including every game of the NBA Conference Finals and NBA Finals, live and on-demand. I’ve popped the confirmed matches airing on Kayo in bold above.

If you sign up with Kayo, you can start with the basic membership (two screens) at $25 per month, or premium (three screens) at $35 per month. This will give you access to a whole heap of sporting events across basketball, football, motorsports and more.

You can also kick this subscription off with a 14-day free trial here if you’re not sure you’re ready to commit.

If you have Fetch TV at home, you can get access to ESPN and ESPN2 by signing up to its Vibe Pack for an additional $6 per month. This will give you access to a number of NBA playoff games each week.

Additionally, Foxtel Now and Foxtel IQ also offer access to a selection of the bigger NBA games in the season – including the playoffs and finals. Foxtel is currently promoting its Sports + Drama package for $59 per month on a 12-month plan, under its end of financial year sale.

If you’re after every game in the NBA season (going forward) you may want to consider an NBA League Pass at $39.99 per month, or you could pay $0.99 for 10 minutes of access. This will give you access to games on your phone, tablet, or any device connected to the NBA App. More here.