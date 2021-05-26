Sink Your Teeth into These National Burger Day Deals

There’s a national day for basically everything now, but one of the best is easily National Burger Day.

Ok, to be fair there’s a few of these. Hamburger Day, cheeseburger day, double cheeseburger day, the list goes on. But here in Australia, we’re celebrating National Burger Day on Friday the 28th of May.

How does one celebrate Burger Day? By eating a burger, of course! If that’s the only requirement I probably celebrate burger day more often than I should, but nevertheless, I will absolutely be partaking on Friday.

In honour of this delicious occasion, burger joints around the country are slinging epic burger day deals. Here’s a rundown of what you can get and where.

Grill’d

Grill’d’s Burger Day deals come in the form of random acts of kindness, which result in 7000 free burgs around the country.

Every Grill’d store will give back to its customers this Friday by surprising them with free burger gift vouchers.

“Even though we treat every day as National Burger Day, we wanted to mark this Friday as an occasion to celebrate our Grill’d supporters that make it all possible for us. We can’t wait to show our appreciation to our local communities by surprising people with free burgers made with love that we hope will bring joy to our valued customers,” Simon Crowe, founder of Grill’d, said in a statement.

There’s no telling who will score a free burger ticket but Grill’d’s new healthy fried chicken burger is a good enough incentive to check it out on Friday.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is not only celebrating Burger Day on Friday, but will continue the fun right through the weekend.

From Friday 28 May – Sunday 30 May, Deliveroo is slinging 50% off a range of top burgers from restaurants around Australia.

Here’s a list of burger joints participating in Deliveroo’s promotion, and which menu items are 50% off.

Brisbane

Big Roddy’s Rippin Rib Shack, Fortitude Valley – Cheeseburger

Brooklyn Depot Express, Hamilton – Brooklyn Classic

Hashtag Burgers and Waffles – Simple Sally

Mad Burger, West End – The Original

Seoul Bistro Sunnybank – J apa Burger

Canberra

Fricken Fried Chicken – Fricken Burger

Grease Monkey – Greasy

Geelong

Boss Burger Co. – Waurn Ponds, Leopold – Tommy the Chook

Burger Inc – Number One Cheeseburger

Burger Plus – Beef Burger

Salt & Battered – Tommy’s Cousin

Gold Coast

Burgers on Scarborough – Schnitzel Burger

Burger’d Ashmore – Royale with Cheese

Chickery Chick – Schnitzel Works Burger

Hobart

Burger Got Soul, Sandy Bay – Soul Deluxe Cheese Burger

Melbourne

8 Bit, Footscray 8bit with Cheese

The B.East – CBD, Brunswick, Collingwood – Classic

Burgertory – Chapel Street, Footscray, Kensington, Braybrook, Niddrie, Bulleen, Black Rock, Werribee – Joel

Black Rock, Werribee – Royal Stacks – Chadstone, Brunswick, Collins Street (CBD) – Single Stack

Perth

Chimek – Southern River, Northbridge, Victoria Park – OG Chicken Burger

Victoria Park – Jus Burgers – Subiaco, Leederville – Wagyu Beef Americano

RoyAl’s Chicken and Burgers – Vic Park, Wembley, Northbridge – The Stanley

Sydney

Bar Luca BL Beef

BL Burgers – Parramatta, Darlinghurst – BL Beef

BondiTony’s Burger Joint – Trippin Seahorse

Inferno Grill, Pyrmont, Maroubra – Lord Of The Fries

Loaded by BL – Newtown, Ed Square – BL Beef

Macelleria Bondi – Classico

Mary’s – Circular Quay, CBD – Mary’s Burger

Slide N Shake, Neutral Bay, Haymarket, Willoughby – EBB

Wollongong

His Boy Elroy – Fatboy, includes fries

Sneaky Burger – Sneaky Classic

Calories don’t count on Burger Day right? Right. So go out and order yourself some tasty treats to celebrate on Friday.