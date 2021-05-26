Sink Your Teeth into These National Burger Day Deals

There’s a national day for basically everything now, but one of the best is easily National Burger Day.
Ok, to be fair there’s a few of these. Hamburger Day, cheeseburger day, double cheeseburger day, the list goes on. But here in Australia, we’re celebrating National Burger Day on Friday the 28th of May.
How does one celebrate Burger Day? By eating a burger, of course! If that’s the only requirement I probably celebrate burger day more often than I should, but nevertheless, I will absolutely be partaking on Friday.
In honour of this delicious occasion, burger joints around the country are slinging epic burger day deals. Here’s a rundown of what you can get and where.
Grill’d
Grill’d’s Burger Day deals come in the form of random acts of kindness, which result in 7000 free burgs around the country.
Every Grill’d store will give back to its customers this Friday by surprising them with free burger gift vouchers.
“Even though we treat every day as National Burger Day, we wanted to mark this Friday as an occasion to celebrate our Grill’d supporters that make it all possible for us. We can’t wait to show our appreciation to our local communities by surprising people with free burgers made with love that we hope will bring joy to our valued customers,” Simon Crowe, founder of Grill’d, said in a statement.
There’s no telling who will score a free burger ticket but Grill’d’s new healthy fried chicken burger is a good enough incentive to check it out on Friday.
Deliveroo
Deliveroo is not only celebrating Burger Day on Friday, but will continue the fun right through the weekend.
From Friday 28 May – Sunday 30 May, Deliveroo is slinging 50% off a range of top burgers from restaurants around Australia.
Here’s a list of burger joints participating in Deliveroo’s promotion, and which menu items are 50% off.
Brisbane
- Big Roddy’s Rippin Rib Shack, Fortitude Valley – Cheeseburger
- Brooklyn Depot Express, Hamilton – Brooklyn Classic
- Hashtag Burgers and Waffles – Simple Sally
- Mad Burger, West End – The Original
- Seoul Bistro Sunnybank – Japa Burger
Canberra
- Fricken Fried Chicken – Fricken Burger
- Grease Monkey – Greasy
Geelong
- Boss Burger Co. – Waurn Ponds, Leopold – Tommy the Chook
- Burger Inc – Number One Cheeseburger
- Burger Plus – Beef Burger
- Salt & Battered – Tommy’s Cousin
Gold Coast
- Burgers on Scarborough – Schnitzel Burger
- Burger’d Ashmore – Royale with Cheese
- Chickery Chick – Schnitzel Works Burger
Hobart
- Burger Got Soul, Sandy Bay – Soul Deluxe Cheese Burger
Melbourne
- 8 Bit, Footscray 8bit with Cheese
- The B.East – CBD, Brunswick, Collingwood – Classic
- Burgertory – Chapel Street, Footscray, Kensington, Braybrook, Niddrie, Bulleen, Black Rock, Werribee – Joel
- Royal Stacks – Chadstone, Brunswick, Collins Street (CBD) – Single Stack
Perth
- Chimek – Southern River, Northbridge, Victoria Park – OG Chicken Burger
- Jus Burgers – Subiaco, Leederville –Wagyu Beef Americano
- RoyAl’s Chicken and Burgers – Vic Park, Wembley, Northbridge – The Stanley
Sydney
- Bar Luca BL Beef
- BL Burgers – Parramatta, Darlinghurst – BL Beef
- BondiTony’s Burger Joint – Trippin Seahorse
- Inferno Grill, Pyrmont, Maroubra – Lord Of The Fries
- Loaded by BL – Newtown, Ed Square – BL Beef
- Macelleria Bondi – Classico
- Mary’s – Circular Quay, CBD – Mary’s Burger
- Slide N Shake, Neutral Bay, Haymarket, Willoughby – EBB
Wollongong
- His Boy Elroy – Fatboy, includes fries
- Sneaky Burger – Sneaky Classic
Calories don’t count on Burger Day right? Right. So go out and order yourself some tasty treats to celebrate on Friday.
