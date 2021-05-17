This Clever Hack Will Help You Save Even More During Click Frenzy

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Given that we spend so much of our time shopping online these days, cash back sites offer an easy way to save money while shopping. If we’re going to be spending money on something anyway, why wouldn’t we save some extra cash if we could?

ShopBack is one of the best cash back sites in the game and has only been increasing in popularity since its inception. It allows customers to get money back on their online purchases by making little to no changes to the process they already follow. In even better news, the online site has just announced their offerings for Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021, and we guarantee you’re going to want to take advantage of it.

Without a doubt it’s a smarter way to shop, so how does it work?

READ MORE Everything You Need to Know about Afterpay Day 2021

How does ShopBack work?

To put it simply, ShopBack offers users a one-stop platform to cut the costs of those indulgent internet purchases across fashion, electronics, homeware and even travel bookings.

Simply start your shopping at ShopBack by signing up or logging into your account (you can sign up here and receive a cheeky $20 bonus while you’re at it). Click through to your favourite online store from ShopBack and checkout as you normally would. The amount of cash back varies from retailer to retailer, but users can get up to 30% back at over 600 brands, as well as accessing additional promotions and curated deals.

Participating stores include the likes of The Iconic, eBay, Booking.com, ASOS, Vodafone and David Jones.

You’ll earn cashback within seven days, which can then be transferred as cash to your nominated bank or PayPal account.

If it’s a purchase you were going to make anyway, you’re essentially getting paid to shop – happy days!

The award-winning iOS and Android app means you can save cash anywhere, anytime. You can also add the Cashback Buddy extension to Google Chrome to ensure you never miss out on a deal. This Google feature is perfect for Afterpay Day which officially kicks off tomorrow – here’s everything you need to know.

What offers do Shopback have for Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy Mayhem is running from May 18, 2021. During that time, ShopBack is hosting a range of flash sales that’ll see you saving even more cash. The deals will only run for 53 hours so it’s important to jump on them as soon as you see them.

You can check out all of our Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 coverage here.